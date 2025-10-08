Revolution Defenders Peyton Miller & Ilay Feingold Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defenders Peyton Miller and Ilay Feingold have been named to the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class, a list of the top 22 players in MLS under the age of 22 - as voted by on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass talent, and select media.

A Homegrown product of the Revolution's esteemed pro player pathway, Miller ranks No. 7 as the youngest player on the annual list, marking the third straight season the Revolution have placed a player in the top 10. Feingold, an Israel international signed via the MLS U22 Initiative in January, enjoyed a successful first season in MLS, landing at No. 17 on the list. The Revolution are one of four MLS clubs represented on the list by multiple players. CLICK HERE for the full 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 class.

Miller, a 17-year-old Unionville, Conn. native, collects his second 22 Under 22 selection after ranking No. 22 on last season's list. A Revolution Academy product and beneficiary of the Academy's residency program, Miller has started 25 of his 26 MLS appearances in his first full MLS season, including seven of New England's 10 shutouts. Miller has netted two goals, including one game-winning tally, with two assists in 2025.

On the international stage, Miller is currently the youngest member of the United States Under-20 Men's National Team roster at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. The United States advanced to the knockout stage as the top finisher in Group E, and will take on Italy in the Round of 16 on Thursday, Oct. 9 (3:30 p.m. ET). Miller appeared in all three group matches, and started in a 3-0 win over France. Previously, Miller featured for the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, appearing in all four tournament matches.

Feingold established himself as a key contributor in the Revolution defense during his first MLS campaign. Signed from Maccabi Haifa during the offseason, the Israeli has scored three goals along with four assists in 28 appearances, with 25 starts. Feingold tallied his first two MLS assists on May 10 at Orlando City SC. The 21-year-old also became the second Revolution defender to record a multi-goal game with a brace on May 31 at CF Montreal, adding a game-winning assist.

The right back has represented Israel on the international stage, including a pair of appearances at the senior level. Feingold was also a member of Israel's roster at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, logging appearances in all three matches. At the youth international level, Feingold has featured over 30 times, helping Israel to a third-place finish at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and a runner-up finish at the 2022 UEFA U-19 European Championships.

New England will conclude the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday, October 18, with a home match against Chicago Fire FC. The 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium is available to watch live in English or Spanish with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to the Revolution radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mas Latino 99.9 FM and 1300 AM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

PEYTON MILLER

#7 - 2025 MLS 22 Under 22

Second selection to the MLS 22 Under 22 list, after slotting at No. 22 in 2024.

Started 25 of 26 appearances in second MLS season, with two goals and two assists.

Youngest player on the U.S. Under-20 National Team's World Cup roster in September and October.

Started four consecutive shutouts from April 12 through May 3.

Scored first MLS goal and recorded an assist on May 31 at CF Montreal, earning selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday.

Has started 25 of his 28 appearances in first MLS season, tallying seven goal contributions this season (3g, 4a).

Collected first two MLS assists on May 10 at Orlando, his first multi-assist game as a professional.

Recorded first MLS brace and added game-winning assist in 3-0 win on May 31 at CF Montreal, earning MLS Team of the Matchday honors.

Marked second brace by a defender in Revolution history, also becoming third-youngest Revs player with three goal contributions in a match.

ILAY FEINGOLD

#17 - 2025 MLS 22 Under 22







Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.