Timbers Forward Kevin Kelsy Named to the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class
Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy has been named to the MLS 22 Under 22 class for 2025 coming in at No. 14, Major League Soccer announced today. Players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass talent and select media. In 2024, the Venezuelan was ranked No. 15 in the MLS 22 under 22 list as a member of FC Cincinnati.
Kelsy, 21, has made 31 appearances (15 starts) for the Timbers this season. Notably, Kelsy has registered career-highs in goals (7) and assists (2) with Portland and leads the club in goals across all competitions with nine.
Most recently, Kelsy made his senior international debut for Venezuela on Sept. 10, 2025. The 21-year-old has received three senior national team selections and has made 16 appearances at the youth level for La Vinotinto's U-23 and U-20 sides registering four goals.
