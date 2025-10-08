Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda, Ronaldo Vieira Called for International Duty

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that forward Ousseni Bouda and midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will represent their respective Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) national teams in upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bouda, 25, will join the Burkina Faso National Team when they face CAF Group A opponents Sierra Leone on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Ethiopia on Sunday, Oct. 12.

The eighth overall selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has played in 69 MLS games (15 starts, 5g/1a) and six Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches (five starts, 2g/0a) across four seasons for San Jose, with a combined seven goals and one assist in all competitions. This season, Bouda has scored three goals and notched one assist in league play.

Internationally, the forward has made 11 appearances for Burkina Faso and found the back of the net twice. He scored his first international goal on Sept. 6, 2024, in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Senegal, securing a point for his home country in a 1-1 draw.

Vieira, 27, could make his debut for the Guinea-Bissau National Team, who are also in CAF Group A and will face Ethiopia on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Egypt on Sunday, Oct. 12.

The Quakes midfielder has appeared in six matches for San Jose (five starts) since joining the club in August. Prior to joining the Black and Blue, he made 118 appearances across all Italian competitions with 77 in Serie A and the remainder of league matches in Serie B, primarily for UC Sampdoria (2018-25), in addition to brief loan spells at Torino FC (2022-23) and Hellas Verona (2020-21). Vieira started his pro career with England's Leeds United (2016-18), making 71 appearances with 54 starts across all competitions. He earned the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2017.

Vieira was born in Guinea-Bissau but grew up in Portugal, where he came up in the CB Portimão and SL Benfica academies. He then moved to England and finished his youth career at Leeds United's academy. Vieira represented England as a youth international, earning a combined 16 caps at the Under-20 and U-21 levels, scoring one goal.







