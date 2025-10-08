Academy Product Noah Allen Named to 2025 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF Homegrown defender Noah Allen has been named to the 2025 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR, a list of the top 22 players in MLS under the age of 22 - as voted by on by an expert panel consisting of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass Talent, and select media. The Academy product ranks 12th in this year's class.

Allen features in the prestigious list amidst a stellar 2025 both at the club and international levels. The 21-year-old Pembroke Pines, Fla. native continues his growth after coming through the Club's player development pathway and has established himself as a key piece in the team's backline performing at left back or center back, making 26 regular season appearances while contributing two assists. In all, the versatile defender has racked up 41 appearances across all competitions this season - including featuring in every match as Inter Miami made history by advancing to the Round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as in every match as the Club reached the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Additionally, the Academy graduate has received individual accolades this season due to his top performances, earning one MLS Team of the Matchday selection throughout the 2025 regular season, and being named Best Young Player and featuring in the Best XI for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

On the international stage, Allen made his debut for Greece's U-21 earlier this year and has since registered two caps.

2025 22 Under 22 Class

Rank Player Club Age Academy(s)

1 Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC 20 Seattle Sounders FC

2 Alex Freeman Orlando City SC 21 Orlando City SC, Weston FC

3 Idan Toklomati Charlotte FC 21 Maccabi Petah Tikva

4 Owen Wolff Austin FC 20 Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew

5 David Martínez Los Angeles Football Club 19 Monagas SC

6 Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union 21 Philadelphia Union

7 Peyton Miller New England Revolution 17 New England Revolution, Oakwood SC

8 Nathan Ordaz Los Angeles Football Club 21 Los Angeles Football Club

9 Luca Bombino San Diego FC 19 Los Angeles Football Club

10 Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake 18 Real Salt Lake

11 Chris Brady Chicago Fire FC 21 Chicago Fire FC

12 Noah Allen Inter Miami CF 21 Inter Miami CF, Weston FC

13 Olwethu Makhanya Philadelphia Union 21 Black Leopards Football Academy

14 Kevin Kelsy Portland Timbers 21 Mineros de Guayana

15 Manu Duah San Diego FC 20 Santa Barbara Soccer Club

16 Julián Fernández New York City FC 21 Vélez Sarsfield

17 Ilay Feingold New England Revolution 21 Maccabi Haifa

18 Frankie Westfield Philadelphia Union 19 Philadelphia Union

19 Nicolás Romero Minnesota United FC 21 Atlético Tucumán

20 Darren Yapi Colorado Rapids 20 Colorado Rapids

21 Brooklyn Raines Houston Dynamo FC 20 Houston Dynamo FC, Barca Residency Academy

22 Taha Habroune Columbus Crew 19 Columbus Crew







Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.