Where to Watch International Soccer Guide

Published on October 8, 2025

San Diego FC News Release







After starting October with a win and breaking records on the road, San Diego FC had five player call ups for the October FIFA International window.

The five SDFC players representing their national teams are:

Anders Dreyer (F) - Denmark

Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (F) - Mexico

Paddy McNair (D) - Northern Ireland

Aníbal Godoy (D) - Panama

David Vazquez (M) - U.S.A. U-20

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers begin Thursday, October 9 in Hungary when winger Dreyer joins the Denmark National Team in Group C for two matches. Defender McNair joins Northern Ireland in Group A for two matches.

Belarus vs. Denmark, Thursday, October 9, at 11:45 AM PST

Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia, Friday, October 10, at 11:45 AM PST

Denmark vs. Greece, Sunday, October 12, at 11:45 AM PST

Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Monday, October 13, at 11:45 PM PST

Both matches for Northern Ireland will be streamed on Fubo pay-per-view. Denmark's first match will also be streamed on Fubo pay-per-view.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - CONCACAF

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy joins Panama for two matches in Group A, along with Suriname, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

El Salvador vs. Panama, Tuesday, October 10, at 6:00 PM PST

Panama vs. Suriname, Tuesday, October 14, at 6:00 PM PST

Both matches will be streamed on Paramount+.

International Friendlies

The international friendlies kick off Saturday, October 11 and will wrap up on Tuesday, October 14. Lozano joins the Mexican National Team for two friendlies, the first will be played in Dallas and the second in Mexico.

Mexico vs. Columbia, Saturday, October 11, at 6:00 PM PST

Mexico vs. Ecuador, Tuesday, October 14, at 7:30 PM PST

Both matches will be broadcast live on Univision, TUDN and ViX.

U.S. U-20s

Midfielder David Vazquez joins the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a training camp in Spain.

USA U-20 vs Finland U-20, Monday, October 10, at 6:00 AM PST

USA U-20 vs. Elche B U-20, Thursday, October 14, at 7:00 AM PST

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Chile

Defender Luca Bombino, goalkeeper Duran Ferree and midfielder Pedro Soma continue participation at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

USA U-20 vs Italy U-20, Thursday, October 9, at 12:30 PM PST

The match will be streamed on Fox Sports 2.

SDFC

The Chrome and Azul prepare for their last regular season match on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 PM. Tune in and root for SDFC this international break! Learn more about our five players here.

For more information on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs or to purchase tickets visit here. Follow @sandiegofc on social media to stay up to date on all things SDFC.







