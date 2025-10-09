Where to Watch International Soccer Guide
Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
After starting October with a win and breaking records on the road, San Diego FC had five player call ups for the October FIFA International window.
The five SDFC players representing their national teams are:
Anders Dreyer (F) - Denmark
Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (F) - Mexico
Paddy McNair (D) - Northern Ireland
Aníbal Godoy (D) - Panama
David Vazquez (M) - U.S.A. U-20
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers begin Thursday, October 9 in Hungary when winger Dreyer joins the Denmark National Team in Group C for two matches. Defender McNair joins Northern Ireland in Group A for two matches.
Belarus vs. Denmark, Thursday, October 9, at 11:45 AM PST
Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia, Friday, October 10, at 11:45 AM PST
Denmark vs. Greece, Sunday, October 12, at 11:45 AM PST
Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Monday, October 13, at 11:45 PM PST
Both matches for Northern Ireland will be streamed on Fubo pay-per-view. Denmark's first match will also be streamed on Fubo pay-per-view.
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - CONCACAF
Midfielder Aníbal Godoy joins Panama for two matches in Group A, along with Suriname, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
El Salvador vs. Panama, Tuesday, October 10, at 6:00 PM PST
Panama vs. Suriname, Tuesday, October 14, at 6:00 PM PST
Both matches will be streamed on Paramount+.
International Friendlies
The international friendlies kick off Saturday, October 11 and will wrap up on Tuesday, October 14. Lozano joins the Mexican National Team for two friendlies, the first will be played in Dallas and the second in Mexico.
Mexico vs. Columbia, Saturday, October 11, at 6:00 PM PST
Mexico vs. Ecuador, Tuesday, October 14, at 7:30 PM PST
Both matches will be broadcast live on Univision, TUDN and ViX.
U.S. U-20s
Midfielder David Vazquez joins the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a training camp in Spain.
USA U-20 vs Finland U-20, Monday, October 10, at 6:00 AM PST
USA U-20 vs. Elche B U-20, Thursday, October 14, at 7:00 AM PST
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Chile
Defender Luca Bombino, goalkeeper Duran Ferree and midfielder Pedro Soma continue participation at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
USA U-20 vs Italy U-20, Thursday, October 9, at 12:30 PM PST
The match will be streamed on Fox Sports 2.
SDFC
The Chrome and Azul prepare for their last regular season match on the road against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 18 at 6:00 PM. Tune in and root for SDFC this international break! Learn more about our five players here.
For more information on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs or to purchase tickets visit here. Follow @sandiegofc on social media to stay up to date on all things SDFC.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2025
- Where to Watch International Soccer Guide - San Diego FC
- Academy Players on National Team Duty in September/October - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 8, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Named to 2025 22 Under 22 Class - Chicago Fire FC
- Nine New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in October - New York City FC
- Obed Vargas Voted Number One on 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 List - Seattle Sounders FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Named to 2025 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Darren Yapi Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati Named to Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22 List for 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Defenders Luca Bombino and Manu Duah Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Rankings - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda, Ronaldo Vieira Called for International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Defenders Luca Bombino and Manu Duah Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Rankings - San Diego FC
- Revolution Defenders Peyton Miller & Ilay Feingold Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class - New England Revolution
- Timbers Forward Kevin Kelsy Named to the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Dynamic Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines Named to MLS 2025 22 Under 22 Class - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Unveils 2025 22 Under 22 Rankings - MLS
- Minnesota United Defender Nicolás Romero Ranked No. 19 in MLS 2025 22 Under 22 Rankings - Minnesota United FC
- Six Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Where to Watch International Soccer Guide
- San Diego FC Defenders Luca Bombino and Manu Duah Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Rankings
- San Diego FC Defenders Luca Bombino and Manu Duah Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Rankings
- San Diego FC Weekly
- SDFC Continues to Make History in Inaugural Season