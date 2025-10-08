Goalkeeper Chris Brady Named to 2025 22 Under 22 Class

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Player Chris Brady was named to the 2025 22 Under 22 class for the third consecutive year, the League announced today. Brady was ranked at No. 11, his highest ranking to date as the only goalkeeper recognized on the list once again.

Highlighting the top players across the League under the age of 22, players were voted on by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS Season Pass talent and select media. The 2025 version of the list includes a total of 14 Homegrown players with eight of the top 10 coming up through MLS academies.

In his third season as the starting goalkeeper for the First Team, Brady, 21, has made 27 appearances (27 starts) for the Fire in 2025, posting six shutouts. Brady's reliability in the net earned him three call-ups to the U.S. Men's National Team, including being named to the USMNT roster for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Brady became the fourth goalkeeper to record 50 or more career starts with the Fire, joining Jon Busch, Sean Johnson, and Ring of Fire member and goalkeeper coach, Zach Thornton. Brady was one of five Homegrown Players promoted from the Chicago Fire Academy at the start of the 2020 MLS season, signing his first professional contract at 16 years old. Brady has appeared in 91 matches regular season matches (91 starts) across the last three seasons for the Fire, and with 29 wins, he has the third-most number of wins as a goalkeeper in Chicago Fire history, behind Sean Johnson (58) and Zach Thornton (109).

2025 22 Under 22 Class

Rank Player Club Age Academy(s)

1 Obed Vargas Seattle Sounders FC 20 Seattle Sounders FC

2 Alex Freeman Orlando City SC 21 Orlando City SC, Weston FC

3 Idan Toklomati Charlotte FC 21 Maccabi Petah Tikva

4 Owen Wolff Austin FC 20 Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew

5 David Martínez Los Angeles Football Club 19 Monagas SC

6 Quinn Sullivan Philadelphia Union 21 Philadelphia Union

7 Peyton Miller New England Revolution 17 New England Revolution, Oakwood SC

8 Nathan Ordaz Los Angeles Football Club 21 Los Angeles Football Club

9 Luca Bombino San Diego FC 19 Los Angeles Football Club

10 Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake 18 Real Salt Lake

11 Chris Brady Chicago Fire FC 21 Chicago Fire FC

12 Noah Allen Inter Miami CF 21 Inter Miami CF, Weston FC

13 Olwethu Makhanya Philadelphia Union 21

14 Kevin Kelsy Portland Timbers 21 Mineros de Guayana

15 Manu Duah San Diego FC 20 Santa Barbara Soccer Club

16 Julián Fernández New York City FC 21 Vélez Sarsfield

17 Ilay Feingold New England Revolution 21 Maccabi Haifa

18 Frankie Westfield Philadelphia Union 19 Philadelphia Union

19 Nicolás Romero Minnesota United FC 21 Atlético Tucumán

20 Darren Yapi Colorado Rapids 20 Colorado Rapids

21 Brooklyn Raines Houston Dynamo FC 20 Houston Dynamo FC, Barca Residency Academy

22 Taha Habroune Columbus Crew 19 Columbus Crew







