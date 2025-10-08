Obed Vargas Voted Number One on 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 List

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced its 2025 22 Under 22 list, with Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas named to the top spot for the first time in his career. Voted on by a panel of MLS staff, MLS Season Pass talent and club technical staff, the list honors the top young talent across all of MLS under the age of 22. Previously known as the 24 Under 24 list until 2018, Vargas joins Fredy Montero (2010) and DeAndre Yedlin (2014) as the only Sounders players to take home the top spot in the annual ranking.

"We couldn't be prouder of Obed and the recognition he's earned as the top young player in Major League Soccer," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "From the moment he joined our club, his maturity, work ethic and competitiveness have set him apart. Obed remains grounded and committed to getting better every day. This honor is a reflection not just of his individual talent, but of the collective effort of our coaches, teammates and development staff who've helped him grow within the Sounders system."

Vargas, 20, jumped six spots in the rankings this year after coming in at number seven on the 2024 22 Under 22 list. The midfielder has made 38 appearances for the club in all competitions, recording four goals and seven assists. He started all three of the Rave Green's three fixtures during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and played every minute of the club's championship run at Leagues Cup 2025, helping claim the franchise's ninth major trophy.

In 2025 MLS regular-season play, Vargas has started all 26 of his appearances with three goals and five assists. He ranks second on the team in minutes (2,273), third in completed passes (1,171) and seventh in pass percentage (89%), earning his first MLS All-Star nod earlier this year. Since signing with Sounders FC prior to the 2022 season at the age of 16, Vargas has made 127 appearances (105 starts), recording six goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

"Obed has earned this recognition through hard work and consistency from the moment he joined the club," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's taken every opportunity to learn and improve, and he continues to be an important part of our group. We're proud of the progress he's made, and this is a well-deserved acknowledgment of his growth as a player."

Vargas has also made an impact on the international stage, currently in Chile representing the Mexico U-20 Men's National Team at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He has started all of Mexico's matches in the tournament so far, helping El Tri finish second in Group C. Mexico advanced to the Quarterfinals yesterday with a 4-1 win over Chile and will face the winner of today's Round of 16 matchup between Argentina and Nigeria. The midfielder earned his first cap with the Mexican senior team in October 2024 with a substitute appearance against the United States in a 2-0 victory. He was also called into Mexico's U-23 squad during the September 2024 window for a training camp and friendlies. Vargas also made nine appearances for the U.S. Youth Men's National Team at various levels before utilizing his one-time federation switch to Mexico.

The Anchorage, Alaska native joined Sounders FC Academy at the age of 14 from Cook Inlet Soccer Club, going on to play one season with Tacoma Defiance in 2021. While still with Defiance, he started and played 77 minutes in Seattle's victory over Austin FC on July 22, 2021, at the time the third-youngest player in league history to play in a match (15 years and 351 days) before signing with the club following the season.

Coming off a 1-0 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Seattle Sounders FC hosts Real Salt Lake in its regular-season finale on Saturday, October 11 (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).







