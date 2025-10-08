New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 8, 2025

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s, Under-16s, Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s all continued MLS NEXT action last weekend. The U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s hosted CF Montreal on Saturday, while the U-14s and U-13s traveled to take on the New York Red Bulls. On Sunday, the U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s welcomed Rochester New York FC to the Revolution Training Center.

The U-18s battled CF Montreal to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Montreal captured an early lead just eight minutes into the match, but New England battled back with an equalizer from Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) in the 83rd minute, his third goal of the season. Josh Macedo (2009 - Willowbrook, Ill.) tallied his first helper of the 2025 campaign in the contest.

The U-18s earned a dominant 11-1 triumph over Rochester NY FC on Sunday. Judah Siqueira (2009 - Easton, Mass.) opened the scoring in the ninth minute, before Rochester tallied their lone goal just three minutes later. New England continued to apply pressure, with Carlos netting a hat trick and Grant Emerhi (2008 Mansfield, Mass.) scoring four goals, his second four-goal performance of the season. Eli Ackerman (2008 - Framingham, Mass.), Levi Katsell (2009 - San Diego, Calif.), and Josh Macedo (2009 - Willowbrook, Ill.), also found the back of the net to contribute to New England's triumphant victory.

The U-16s defeated CF Montreal, 3-1, on Saturday. Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) struck first for New England in the third minute, capitalizing on a helper from Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.). Following Montreal's lone goal, Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) found his second goal of the season off a feed from Logan Azar (2010 - Hudson, Mass.). Jesse Ebere (2010 - Saunders Lake, R.I.) closed the scoring, recording his second goal in as many games in the 72nd minute to seal the win for New England.

The U-16s shut out Rochester NY FC, 3-0, to remain undefeated over the weekend. John Bernard Hamilton IV (2010 - Atlanta, Ga.) opened his 2025 MLS NEXT account with a brace, scoring a goal on either side of halftime. Pereira tallied his second goal of the weekend in the 52nd minute and Brandon Velez (2010 - Concord, Mass.) registered his first assist of the season. Zach LaPierre (2011 - Somers, Conn.) and JV De Almeida (2010 - Marlborough, Mass.) both saw action in net to secure the clean sheet.

On Saturday, the U-15s fell to CF Montreal, 4-3. After Montreal tallied two early goals, Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England in the 25th minute. Montreal later held a 4-1 lead in the 49th minute before Roderick Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) and Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) rallied with two second-half goals to cut into the deficit.

The U-15s collected a 2-1 victory over Rochester NY FC on Sunday. Rochester fired first in the eighth minute, before Elijah Obayagbona (2011 - Houston, Texas) found the equalizer after halftime for his first goal of the 2025 campaign. Ho Sang netted an insurance goal for New England in the 76th minute, his second goal of the weekend. Andrew Hsu (2011 - Boston, Mass.) registered his first assist of the campaign in the win.

The U-14s fell to the New York Red Bulls, 4-1, on Saturday. New York opened the scoring with three first-half tallies before Boston Kahoalii (2012 - Whitman, Mass.) netted New England's lone goal in the 68th minute. The U-13s also fell to the New York Red Bulls, 3-0, on Saturday.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will all be off this weekend, while the U-14s and U-13s will hold a non-league invitational this weekend, hosting the Intercontinental Football Academy of New England and the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. On Sunday, both teams will welcome New York City FC to the Revolution Training Center. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. CF Montreal U-18s

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, CF Montreal 1

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 8'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Josh Macedo) 83'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 90'), Zayden Bediako, Eli Ackerman (Levi Katsell 64'), Harley Kerr; Aarin Prajapati, Edwin Flores, Judah Siqueira, Josh Poulson; Grant Emerhi (Jason Burney 64'), Makai Wells (Cristiano Carlos 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Sheridan McNish, Alexander Glassman

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Rochester NY FC U-18s

Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 11, Rochester NY FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Judah Siqueira (Cristiano Carlos, Josh Macedo) 9'

RNY - 12'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Jason Burney) 17'

NE - Eli Ackerman (Unassisted) 21'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas) 27'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Eli Ackerman) 36'

NE - Levi Katsell (Jonathan Cante) 52'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Jason Burney) 54'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Levi Katsell) 61'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Sheridan McNish) 74'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Jason Burney) 81'

NE - Josh Macedo (Grant Emerhi) 82'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas, Alexander Glassman, Eli Ackerman (Josh Poulson 75'), Sheridan McNish; Jonathan Cante, Edwin Flores (Grant Emerhi 46'), Judah Siqueira (Harley Kerr 68'), Levi Katsell (Aarin Prajapati 80'); Jason Burney (Josh Macedo 80'), Cristiano Carlos (Alexander Gomes 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. CF Montreal U-16s

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, CF Montreal 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Lucas Pereira (Musah Adamu) 3'

MTL - 10'

NE - Brandon Velez (Logan Azar) 18'

NE - Jesse Ebere (Unassisted) 72'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Braeden Anderson (Frankie Caruso 72'), Kauan De Campos, Vaughn Scholz, Tobin Farmer; Chris Scott, Logan Azar (Langston Powell 85'), Lucas Pereira (Davi Pereira 60'), Musah Adamu (Jesse Ebere 60'); Brandon Velez (John Bernard Hamilton IV 85'), Isaac Twumasi (Bayron Morales-Vega 60')

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Rochester NY FC U-16s

Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Rochester NY FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - John Bernard Hamilton IV (Unassisted) 32'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Unassisted) 52'

NE - John Bernard Hamilton IV (Brandon Velez) 57'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida (Zach LaPierre 46'); Langston Powell (Isaac Twumasi 80'), Kauan De Campos (Vaughn Scholz 46'), Davi Pereira (Lucas Pereira 46'), Tobin Farmer; Chris Scott, Bayron Morales-Vega, Frankie Caruso (Braeden Anderson 70'), Brandon Velez; Jesse Ebere (Logan Azar 70'), John Bernard Hamilton IV (Musah Adamu 63')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. CF Montreal U-15s

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, CF Montreal 4

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 6'

MTL - 20'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Hans Marten) 25'

MTL - 35'

MTL - 49'

NE - Roderick Janairo (Landon Ho Sang) 56'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Andrew Hsu) 69'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre (Nate Brown 46'); Dalu Nwazojie, Stefan Gorea (Alexander Gomes 60'), Asher Cotter, Thierry Maurer (Jeremiah Moyano 60'); Kai Nielsen (Shayne Dos Santos 10'), Hans Marten, Roderick Janairo (Elijah Obayagbona 60'); Arthur Bernardino, Landon Ho Sang (Nico Escobar 80') Andrew Hsu

Substitutes Not Used: Liam Abitbol

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Rochester NY FC U-15s

Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 2, Rochester NY FC 1

Scoring Summary:

RNY - 8'

NE - Elijah Obayagbona (Unassisted) 58'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Andrew Hsu) 76'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Liam Abitbol 46'); Jeremiah Moyano (Thierry Maurer 30'), Stefan Gorea (Boston Kahoalii 70'), Asher Cotter, Nico Escobar (Dalu Nwazojie 60'); Brennan McWeeny (Hans Marten 60'), Andrew Hsu, Alexander Gomes; Elijah Obayagbona (Shayne Dos Santos 60'), Landon Ho Sang, Roderick Janairo (Jayden Lefter 70')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s at New York Red Bulls U-14s

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Red Bulls Training Facility

New England Revolution 1, New York Red Bulls 4

Scoring Summary:

NYRB - 10'

NYRB - 20'

NYRB - 30'

NE - Boston Kahoalii (Unassisted) 68'

NYRB - 75'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren (Xavier Farone 40'), Darragh Nugent, Enrique Rosado (Ivan Pokinboroda 40'), Julian Gomez, Ayden Gomes, Luca Cicione (Brennan McWeeny 40'), Asher Cotter (Luca Cicione 60'), Sami Chao (Marlito Quijada 40') Dylan Amrah (Nolan Nairn 20'), Gavin Rybak (Drake Roberts 40'), Jayden Lefter (Boston Kahoalii 40')

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s at New York Red Bulls U-13s

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Red Bulls Training Facility

New England Revolution 0, New York Red Bulls 3

Scoring Summary:

NYRB - 12'

NYRB - 17'

NYRB - 70'

Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev, Noah Alcon, Vik Chitnis, Myles Walsh, Ben Robinson, Kento Chamovitz, Jimmy O'Connor, Bryson Villota, Lucas Williams, Kauan Nascimento, Mikey Miller

Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Amare Laurent, Austin Martin, Ollie Conlon







Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.