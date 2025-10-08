Six Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window

Six Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams during the October international break. The players summoned for international duty will participate in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, and international friendlies.

Here's a look at the players and their upcoming matches.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul will be in action in Argentina's first matches after finishing top of the CONMEBOL's qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The duo and La Albiceleste will play two friendly matches starting with Venezuela at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, before travelling north to Chicago to take on Puerto Rico on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Midfielder Telasco Segovia has been called up for Venezuela's two international friendlies for this upcoming October FIFA window.

First, Venezuela and Segovia will face Argentina in Miami at 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 10, before concluding its window by competing against Belize on Oct. 14 (kickoff time TBA).

Ian Fray - Jamaica

Academy product and homegrown defender Ian Fray has earned his first international call-up for the Jamaican national team as they gear up for two fixtures in the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fray will have the opportunity to debut as the Reggae Boyz lead Group B of the qualifiers and will begin this international window taking on Curacao on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET, before returning to Jamaica to host Bermuda on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Noah Allen - Greece U-21

Academy product and homegrown defender Noah Allen earns another call up for Greece's U-21 after reaching 100 appearances for the Club. The Greek side continues their UEFA European U-21 Championship 2025-27 qualifying campaign.

Greece and Allen are set to play two matches in Group F, starting with a visit to Germany U-21 on Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. ET. The team will then continue on the road to face Latvia U-21 on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

Mateo Silvetti - Argentina U-20

Our Club's latest signing, Mateo Silvetti, has been called up by Argentina's U-20 national team to participate in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025. Silvetti joined the Argentina camp in Chile right after the victory against New York City FC.

Silvetti and the Argentine U-20s are currently set for their Round of 16 match vs Nigeria on Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET after finishing top of their group with a perfect record of three victories.







