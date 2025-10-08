Academy Players on National Team Duty in September/October
Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy was well represented on the international stage during the months of September and October, with 12 players called up by their national teams.
Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!
Nash Dearmin and Matthias Vieux - U.S. U-17 National Team
Nash Dearmin and Matthias Vieux were called up by the U.S. Under-17 National Team, with the pair partaking in a domestic training camp in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 1 through 9.
Daniel Pinter - U.S. U-19 National Team
Attacker Daniel Pinter partook in a domestic training camp with the U.S. Under-19 National Team in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 1 through 9.
Matias Marin - U.S. U-20 National Team
Goalkeeper Matias Marin was called up by U.S. Under-20 National Team for a training camp in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 1 through 9.
Luciano Peña - Peru U-15 National Team
Luciano Peña was called up by Peru's U-15 side for a training camp from Sept. 7 to 19 in Peru, prior to competing with the team at the CONMEBOL Liga Evolución Sub-15 in Paraguay. Peru and Peña ultimately placed ninth in the tournament.
Leandro Padilla - Nicaragua U-16 National Team
Leandro Padilla was part of Nicaragua's roster for the Torneo UNCAF FIFA Forward 2025 U-16 Tournament which took place in Guatemala. Nicaragua and Padilla competed in Group A of the tournament alongside Guatemala, Panama and Cuba.
Nicaragua opened with a 2-1 win over Panama, followed by a narrow 2-1 loss against hosts Guatemala and a 2-2 draw against Cuba.
Sean Gormley - Canada U-17 National Team
During the month of September, Sean Gormley was included in Canada's preliminary squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 that will run from November 3 through 27.
Note: Canada's official final roster for the U-17 FIFA World Cup is yet to be announced.
Diego Lagos - Honduras U-20 National Team
Diego Lagos was called up by Honduras U-20 national team for two friendly matches against Guatemala's U-21 side in Guatemala CIty, Guatemala from Sept. 21 to 26.
Aiden Crooks, Ashua Gill, Zion Salmon and Kai Williamson - Jamaica U-17 National Team
Four Academy players were called up by Jamaica's U-17 side for a training camp at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston, Jamaica which will take place from Oct. 15 to 21: Aiden Crooks, Ashua Gill, Zion Salmon, and Kai Williamson.
For additional coverage of our teams and players, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 8, 2025
- Where to Watch International Soccer Guide - San Diego FC
- Academy Players on National Team Duty in September/October - Inter Miami CF
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 8, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady Named to 2025 22 Under 22 Class - Chicago Fire FC
- Nine New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in October - New York City FC
- Obed Vargas Voted Number One on 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 List - Seattle Sounders FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Named to 2025 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Darren Yapi Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Forward Idan Toklomati Named to Major League Soccer's 22 Under 22 List for 2025 Season - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC Defenders Luca Bombino and Manu Duah Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Rankings - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda, Ronaldo Vieira Called for International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Defenders Luca Bombino and Manu Duah Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Rankings - San Diego FC
- Revolution Defenders Peyton Miller & Ilay Feingold Named to 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class - New England Revolution
- Timbers Forward Kevin Kelsy Named to the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 Class - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Dynamic Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines Named to MLS 2025 22 Under 22 Class - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Unveils 2025 22 Under 22 Rankings - MLS
- Minnesota United Defender Nicolás Romero Ranked No. 19 in MLS 2025 22 Under 22 Rankings - Minnesota United FC
- Six Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Academy Players on National Team Duty in September/October
- Academy Product Noah Allen Named to 2025 22 Under 22 Presented by BODYARMOR
- Six Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window
- Season in Review: Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team
- Jordi Alba to Retire from Professional Fútbol at the End of the Season