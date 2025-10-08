Academy Players on National Team Duty in September/October

Published on October 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Inter Miami CF Academy was well represented on the international stage during the months of September and October, with 12 players called up by their national teams.

Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!

Nash Dearmin and Matthias Vieux - U.S. U-17 National Team

Nash Dearmin and Matthias Vieux were called up by the U.S. Under-17 National Team, with the pair partaking in a domestic training camp in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 1 through 9.

Daniel Pinter - U.S. U-19 National Team

Attacker Daniel Pinter partook in a domestic training camp with the U.S. Under-19 National Team in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 1 through 9.

Matias Marin - U.S. U-20 National Team

Goalkeeper Matias Marin was called up by U.S. Under-20 National Team for a training camp in Fayetteville, GA from Sept. 1 through 9.

Luciano Peña - Peru U-15 National Team

Luciano Peña was called up by Peru's U-15 side for a training camp from Sept. 7 to 19 in Peru, prior to competing with the team at the CONMEBOL Liga Evolución Sub-15 in Paraguay. Peru and Peña ultimately placed ninth in the tournament.

Leandro Padilla - Nicaragua U-16 National Team

Leandro Padilla was part of Nicaragua's roster for the Torneo UNCAF FIFA Forward 2025 U-16 Tournament which took place in Guatemala. Nicaragua and Padilla competed in Group A of the tournament alongside Guatemala, Panama and Cuba.

Nicaragua opened with a 2-1 win over Panama, followed by a narrow 2-1 loss against hosts Guatemala and a 2-2 draw against Cuba.

Sean Gormley - Canada U-17 National Team

During the month of September, Sean Gormley was included in Canada's preliminary squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 that will run from November 3 through 27.

Note: Canada's official final roster for the U-17 FIFA World Cup is yet to be announced.

Diego Lagos - Honduras U-20 National Team

Diego Lagos was called up by Honduras U-20 national team for two friendly matches against Guatemala's U-21 side in Guatemala CIty, Guatemala from Sept. 21 to 26.

Aiden Crooks, Ashua Gill, Zion Salmon and Kai Williamson - Jamaica U-17 National Team

Four Academy players were called up by Jamaica's U-17 side for a training camp at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston, Jamaica which will take place from Oct. 15 to 21: Aiden Crooks, Ashua Gill, Zion Salmon, and Kai Williamson.

