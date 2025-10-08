San Diego FC Weekly
Published on October 7, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO (Tuesday, October 7. 2025) - San Diego FC (60 pts, 18-9-6) continues preparations for its first-ever MLS Decision Day matchup to close the 2025 regular season against the Portland Timbers (44 pts, 11-11-11) on Oct. 18 at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Five players have been called up to represent their national teams during the October FIFA international window, taking place from October 6-14. The group includes Designated Players Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Mexico) and Anders Dreyer (Denmark); midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama), and David Vazquez (United States U-20), and Defender Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland).
Additionally, SDFC defender Luca Bombino, goalkeeper Duran Ferree, and midfielder Pedro Soma continue participation at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile with U.S. U-20 Chile. Up next, the U.S. U-20 will face Italy U-20 in the Round of 16 on Thursday, Oct. 9 at Estadio Teniente in Rancagua, Chile.
SDFC enters its 34th and final regular season match of its 2025 Inaugural Season coming off a thrilling 4-2 road win against the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 4 at Shell Energy Stadium. With the victory over the Dynamo, SDFC set new expansion records for the most points (60) and most wins (18) in season.
In the first meeting, SFDC and Portland played to a 0-0 draw on Aug. 23 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Timbers enter the match coming off a 1-0 loss against the Seattle Sounders on Oct. 4 at Lumen Field.
