Columbus Crew Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe Announces Retirement Following 2025 Postseason

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew Captain and Midfielder Darlington Nagbe announced today that he will retire following the Club's competition in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Nagbe - a four-time MLS Cup champion, 15-year veteran and three-time MLS All-Star Game selection - has served as the Black & Gold's leader on and off the pitch since 2020 after tenures with the Portland Timbers (2011-2017) and Atlanta United FC (2018-2019). He helped inspire the Crew's journey to winning two MLS Cups (2020 and 2023), Leagues Cup 2024 and the 2021 Campeones Cup, as well as guided the organization to its first Concacaf Champions Cup Final appearance in 2024.

"After years of incredible memories, I'll be finishing my career at the end of this season. I'm more than grateful for my family, for all my teammates, coaches, teams, staff members, supporters and friends that have helped me along this journey," Nagbe shared earlier today via social media. "Thank you, Portland, for giving me the first opportunity to play this game professionally, and I'll never forget lifting the MLS Cup together. Thank you, Atlanta, for a short but incredible two years, filled with trophies, an MLS Cup and an opportunity to be part of an amazing atmosphere. Columbus: Thank you for welcoming an Ohio kid home and the opportunity to represent you for the past six seasons! Winning two MLS Cups, lifting trophies and playing in front of you, friends and family has been a dream come true! I'll have more to share and more people to thank later. Looking forward to finishing the season strong and what's ahead of us!"

"Darlington is one of the best people to represent the Crew and Major League Soccer over our 30-year history, both as a player and a person. His talent, leadership, work ethic and toughness are only matched by his team-first mindset, endearing personality and passion for his family and giving back to the community," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Haslam Sports Group CEO and Chairman, Managing Partners. "It's truly special for Darlington to end his career in Ohio, where he's created so many lasting memories for our Club and fans. He's one of the greatest players to wear the Black & Gold, and he'll always be an important member of our Crew family."

"Darlington has consistently been an exceptional player on the pitch, but most importantly, he's an even better person," said Crew Investor-Operator Dr. Pete Edwards. "Within and beyond soccer, Darlington is an incredible role model for everyone through his professionalism, the way he prioritizes the team and others above himself and how he keeps family first in everything he does. He has made a lasting impact on our Club and league that can't simply be measured by trophies, and he's earned an impressive number of those. We're fortunate that his legendary career includes six extraordinary seasons in Columbus, where we know he'll continue to serve as a leader in our community."

The Crew will honor Nagbe's dedication to the Club, league and community during their Decision Day match against New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Lower.com Field [6 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

After the 2025 postseason, the Crew will host Nagbe's official retirement press conference. More information will be provided when available.

Nagbe's career notables:

Four MLS Cup championships

One of only five MLS players to claim the title with three or more teams

One of only 10 MLS players to win four league championships

2024 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, given to an MLS player for dedication to fostering equity and inclusion, enriching lives and improving communities across the U.S. and Canada

Three-time MLS All-Star Game selection (2022 and 2024 with Columbus; 2016 with Portland)

Major trophies/honors:

Columbus

2020 and 2023 MLS Cups

Leagues Cup 2024

2021 Campeones Cup (2-0 W, vs. Liga MX's Cruz Azul)

First appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup Final (2024)

Club-record 66 points in 2024, when the team set a franchise-best with 72 goals

2022 and 2024 MLS All-Star Game selection

2020 MLS Goal of the Year

Atlanta United FC

2018 MLS Cup, the club's first major trophy

2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

2019 Campeones Cup (3-2 W, vs. LIGA MX's Club América)

2019 MLS Fair Play Award, given to the player who displays the best sportsmanship while also accumulating the fewest disciplinary points (yellow cards, red cards and fouls)

Portland Timbers

2015 MLS Cup

Two first-place finishes in Western Conference (2013 and 2017)

2016 MLS All-Star Game selection

2011 MLS Goal of the Year

2013 and 2015 MLS Fair Play Award, given to the player who displays the best sportsmanship while also accumulating the fewest disciplinary points (yellow cards, red cards and fouls)

Timbers' Players' Player of the Year in 2013

No. 2 overall pick of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft

University of Akron

2010 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer championship, the first in program annals

Three consecutive Mid-American Conference championships (2008, 2009 and 2010)

2010 Hermann Trophy winner

2010 National Soccer Coaches Association of America Player of the Year

Two-time NSCAA All-American (First Team, 2010; Second Team 2009)

2010 MAC Player of the Year

Three All-MAC First-Team selection (2008, 2009 and 2010).

2008 MAC Newcomer of the Year

MLS statistical highlights

444 regular season appearances, fifth-most in MLS history (fourth among non-goalkeepers)

428 regular season starts, tied for fifth-most in MLS history (tied for second among non-goalkeepers)

37,145 minutes played, seventh-most in MLS history (third-most among non-goalkeepers)

816 regular seasons fouls sustained, most in MLS history (next highest: Davy Arnaud, 746)

174 regular season appearances with Columbus, ninth-most in Club history

170 regular season starts with the Crew, sixth-most in Club history

31 postseason starts, collecting three goals and two assists

U.S. Men's National Team notables

2017 Concacaf Gold Cup champion

2017 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI

25 caps, one goal and two assists







