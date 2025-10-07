LAFC Hosts Toronto FC, Presented by Yaamava' Resort & Casino, for Armenian Heritage Night in Final Regular-Season Home Match on Wednesday

In the midst of a five-game winning streak, LAFC continues a busy final run towards the MLS Cup Playoffs when the team hosts Toronto FC, presented by Yaamava' Resort & Casino, for Armenian Heritage Night at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. PT in the club's final regular-season home match. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean) in Los Angeles.

The Black & Gold, now 16-7-8 (56 points) in MLS play, sits in fourth place in the Western Conference and has secured home field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs. LAFC is undefeated (1-0-1) in two all-time meetings against Toronto.

The match against Toronto will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 10, at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Toronto FC

Kickoff: Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 6 p.m. PT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)

LEXUS FIRE RELIEF - VILLA PARKE YOUTH SOCCER LEAGUE:

Alongside Lexus, LAFC will be welcoming 34 student-athletes and representatives from the City of Pasadena's Villa Parke Youth Soccer League to be recognized on-field prior to the match. The athletes and soccer league were heavily impacted by the LA fires but with help from Lexus, were surprised with new soccer equipment for the season at their soccer practices on Oct. 1 alongside LAFC2 players Tommy Mihalić & Sebastian Nava.

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

During the pre-match community spotlight moment, LAFC will be recognizing representatives from the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry as part of Armenian Heritage Night. Established in 1999, the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry is a nonprofit organization that helps patients throughout the world survive life-threatening blood-related illnesses by recruiting and matching donors to those requiring bone marrow stem cell transplants. To date, the registry has recruited over 33,500 donors in 32 countries, identified over 9,000 patients, and facilitated 44 bone marrow transplants.

LAFC MLS STEM GOALS PROGRAM:

LAFC was one of the first MLS clubs to partner with Learn Fresh, a nonprofit that empowers students through innovative STEM learning experiences built around sports and entertainment. Together, the club launched LAFC's MLS STEM Goals Program, which brings real MLS statistics into a soccer-themed board game and classroom program designed for students in grades 4-8. Last week, LAFC hosted its culminating tournament where over 80 students came together to compete, and many of them will be welcomed back to BMO stadium for the match.

BMO x LAFC SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

In partnership with BMO, LAFC will host four small businesses, two from Altadena and two from Pacific Palisades impacted by this year's recent wildfires. During halftime, Café De Leche, The Little Red Hen Coffee Shop, Paliskates, and The Amazing Music Store will be recognized on-field for their resilience and continued impact in their communities. Learn more about each business here, https://www.lafc.com/culture/small-business.

PAYCOM x GOALS FOR STEM:

In partnership with Paycom, LAFC has selected SoLa Foundation's SoLa Impact Tech Program as the 2025 Goals for STEM beneficiary. For every MLS home goal scored at BMO Stadium this season, Paycom contributed $200 to SoLA and generously matched the total donation to reach $15,000. A check presentation will take place pre-match, where a Paycom representative will present the SoLA Foundation with a $15,000 donation, which will air live on the videoboard.

HONORARY FALCONER:

The Falconers of the match are longtime friends and proud Armenians Ara Soudjian and Sako Shahinian. Ara, a filmmaker, father, and original LAFC Season Ticket Member, has championed Armenian Heritage Night since its start in 2023, embodying the spirit of hard work, kindness, and generosity. He's joined by Sako, founder of Iron Ladle Creative, who designed tonight's exclusive commemorative merchandise.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







