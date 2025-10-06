LAFC Defeats Atlanta United 1-0; Extends Winning Streak to Five

LAFC extended its season-best winning streak to five games with a 1-0 victory against Atlanta United on Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga scored the game's only goal, his 24th of the season, in the 86th minute to give LAFC the win and move him into a tie in the MLS Golden Boot race.

With the win, LAFC has now clinched home-field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs and can finish no lower than fourth in the Western Conference standings. The club is now 16-7-8 on the season for 56 points with three games remaining in the regular season.

LAFC controlled the game throughout,, outshooting Atlanta 15-3 while limiting the visitors to just one shot on target. However, it took until the 86th minute for LAFC to finally find a breakthrough. Mark Delgado's ball into the box for Timothy Tillman was headed away by Enea Mihaj, but only as far as Bouanga, who hit a first-time volley past Atlanta goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert from close range, making the score 1-0. The goal was the 99th of his LAFC career in all competitions and came in his 100th regular-season appearance for the club.

LAFC will be back in action against Toronto FC on Wednesday, October 8, in its final home game of the 2025 MLS season. LAFC could move into third place in the Western Conference with a win over Toronto. Wednesday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and can be seen live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, KYPA 1230 AM (Korean), and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

NOTES

With the win, LAFC has won five consecutive games and is now 16-7-8 on the season for 56 points, including a 10-4-2 mark at home with one home game remaining.

With 56 points, LAFC is guaranteed to finish no lower than fourth in the Western Conference, meaning that the club will have home-field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC's five-game winning streak is its longest in a single season since winning the final five regular-season games of 2024. This is the fifth time since LAFC began play in MLS in 2018 that it has won five or more consecutive games.

LAFC is now unbeaten in its last three games against Atlanta, going 2-0-1 in those three contests, dating back to the 2023 season, keeping a clean sheet in each game.

Hugo Lloris made one save for his 10th clean sheet of the season. Lloris is one of two goalkeepers with 10 or more clean sheets in each of the last two MLS seasons.

Lloris is now LAFC's all-time regular season leader in wins, shutouts, and games played in goal.

LAFC has not allowed a goal in the last 256 minutes of play, dating back to September 21 against Real Salt Lake. This is the second longest shutout streak of the season for LAFC, eclipsed only by a 376-minute streak from June 29 until July 19.

Denis Bouanga's 86th minute goal was the 99th of his LAFC career and 24th of the 2025 regular season.

Bouanga's goal was LAFC's 109th all-time regular-season goal in the final 15 minutes of a game. That is the most in MLS in that time, one more than Atlanta United.

He now has a goal in each of his last six regular-season games, extending the longest such streak of his MLS career. He has scored 10 times in those six contests, helping LAFC go 5-0-1 in that time.

With 24 goals this season, Bouanga is now tied for the MLS Golden Boot lead with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Bouanga finished the game with seven shots. He now leads MLS in shots (144) and shots on target (69) as well as being tied for the league-lead in goals.

Bouanga and Son have combined to score each of LAFC's last 18 goals.

LAFC has now scored 497 goals in 257 all-time regular season games. The club is on track to become the quickest team in MLS history to reach 500 all-time goals. D.C. United currently holds the record, scoring the 500th goal in its history in its 295th game.







