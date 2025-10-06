Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at LAFC

LOS ANGELES - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to Los Angeles FC Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga scored a late game-winner as Atlanta's valiant defensive effort came just short of earning a clean sheet.

After an even opening 20 minutes of the match, LAFC began to put pressure on Atlanta's backline, forcing a pair of saves from Jayden Hibbert in the 21st minute. Heung Min Son first tested Atlanta's goalkeeper with a driven shot from outside the box and the rebound fell to Bouanga, who put a close-range effort on goal, yet Hibbert was well-positioned to make the save.

Hibbert was called into action again in the 57th minute as Sergi Palencia delivered a cross from the right side that reached Mark Delgado at the back post. The midfielder was able to direct an effort on goal but Hibbert made a quick reaction save and Enea Mihaj cleared the ball off the line to keep the match level.

Bartosz Slisz nearly put Atlanta ahead in the 70th minute with a right-footed strike from outside the box, however his shot took a deflection off an LAFC defender and bounced off the right post.

Ronny Deila made two substitutions in the 72nd minute, bringing on Latte Lath and Tristan Muyumba for Jamal Thiaré and Alexey Miranchuk. Six minutes later, Deila brought on another attacker in Saba Lobjanidze for Stian Gregersen, with the Georgian sliding into the right wingback position.

LAFC found the game-winning goal in the 86th minute through Bouanga. Delgado lofted a cross into the box where Mihaj attempted to head the ball away, however if fell directly to Bouanga who was free at the back post where he slotted a low shot past Hibbert.

Atlanta United (5-15-12, 27 points) returns to action Saturday, Oct. 11 when it travels to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 15-3 LAFC

Shots on target: 4-1 LAFC

Corner kicks: 9-1 LAFC

Fouls Committed: 9-8 LAFC

xG: 2.4 - 0.1 LAFC

Possession: 56-44 LAFC

Passing accuracy: 89-87 LAFC

Scoring

LAFC - Denis Bouanga 86'

Disciplinary

LAFC - Eddie Segura Y 18'

LAFC - Mathieu Choniere Y 54'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 90+3'

Notes:

Jayden Hibbert made three saves

Attendance: 22,067

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Pedro Amador

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Stian Gregersen (Saba Lobjanidze - 78')

D: Ronald Hernández (Cayman Togashi - 90+1')

M: Steven Alzate (Leo Alfonso - 90+1')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk (Tristan Muyumba - 72')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Jamal Thiaré (Latte Lath - 72')

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Josh Cohen

Dominik Chong Qui

Cooper Sanchez

LAFC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Hugo Lloris

D: Ryan Hollingshead (Artem Smoliakov - 64')

D: Ryan Porteous

D: Nkosi Tafari

D: Sergi Palencia

D: Eddie Segura (Jeremy Ebobisse - 83')

M: Mark Delgado (Frankie Amaya 88')

M: Mathieu Choiniere (Andrew Moran - 65')

F: Timothy Tillman

F: Denis Bouanga

F: Heung Min Son

Substitutes not used:

Thomas Hasal

Ryan Raposo

Nathan Ordaz

David Martinez

Kenneth Nielsen

OFFICIALS

Allen Chapman (referee), Nick Balcer (assistant), Stephen McGonagle (assistant), Elijio Arreguin (fourth), Michael Radchuk (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)

