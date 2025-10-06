Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at LAFC
Atlanta United FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to Los Angeles FC Sunday night at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga scored a late game-winner as Atlanta's valiant defensive effort came just short of earning a clean sheet.
After an even opening 20 minutes of the match, LAFC began to put pressure on Atlanta's backline, forcing a pair of saves from Jayden Hibbert in the 21st minute. Heung Min Son first tested Atlanta's goalkeeper with a driven shot from outside the box and the rebound fell to Bouanga, who put a close-range effort on goal, yet Hibbert was well-positioned to make the save.
Hibbert was called into action again in the 57th minute as Sergi Palencia delivered a cross from the right side that reached Mark Delgado at the back post. The midfielder was able to direct an effort on goal but Hibbert made a quick reaction save and Enea Mihaj cleared the ball off the line to keep the match level.
Bartosz Slisz nearly put Atlanta ahead in the 70th minute with a right-footed strike from outside the box, however his shot took a deflection off an LAFC defender and bounced off the right post.
Ronny Deila made two substitutions in the 72nd minute, bringing on Latte Lath and Tristan Muyumba for Jamal Thiaré and Alexey Miranchuk. Six minutes later, Deila brought on another attacker in Saba Lobjanidze for Stian Gregersen, with the Georgian sliding into the right wingback position.
LAFC found the game-winning goal in the 86th minute through Bouanga. Delgado lofted a cross into the box where Mihaj attempted to head the ball away, however if fell directly to Bouanga who was free at the back post where he slotted a low shot past Hibbert.
Atlanta United (5-15-12, 27 points) returns to action Saturday, Oct. 11 when it travels to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 15-3 LAFC
Shots on target: 4-1 LAFC
Corner kicks: 9-1 LAFC
Fouls Committed: 9-8 LAFC
xG: 2.4 - 0.1 LAFC
Possession: 56-44 LAFC
Passing accuracy: 89-87 LAFC
Scoring
LAFC - Denis Bouanga 86'
Disciplinary
LAFC - Eddie Segura Y 18'
LAFC - Mathieu Choniere Y 54'
ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 90+3'
Notes:
Jayden Hibbert made three saves
Attendance: 22,067
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jayden Hibbert
D: Pedro Amador
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Juan Berrocal
D: Stian Gregersen (Saba Lobjanidze - 78')
D: Ronald Hernández (Cayman Togashi - 90+1')
M: Steven Alzate (Leo Alfonso - 90+1')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Alexey Miranchuk (Tristan Muyumba - 72')
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Jamal Thiaré (Latte Lath - 72')
Substitutes not used:
Brad Guzan
Josh Cohen
Dominik Chong Qui
Cooper Sanchez
LAFC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Hugo Lloris
D: Ryan Hollingshead (Artem Smoliakov - 64')
D: Ryan Porteous
D: Nkosi Tafari
D: Sergi Palencia
D: Eddie Segura (Jeremy Ebobisse - 83')
M: Mark Delgado (Frankie Amaya 88')
M: Mathieu Choiniere (Andrew Moran - 65')
F: Timothy Tillman
F: Denis Bouanga
F: Heung Min Son
Substitutes not used:
Thomas Hasal
Ryan Raposo
Nathan Ordaz
David Martinez
Kenneth Nielsen
OFFICIALS
Allen Chapman (referee), Nick Balcer (assistant), Stephen McGonagle (assistant), Elijio Arreguin (fourth), Michael Radchuk (VAR), Fabio Tovar (AVAR)
