Nine New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in October
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC will once again be well-represented on the international stage this October, with nine players earning call-ups across senior and youth national teams.
Costa Rican forward Alonso Martínez has once again been called into his national team for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers. Los Ticos will face Honduras away on October 9 before returning home to meet Nicaragua on October 13.
Slovenian defender Mitja Ilenič has been named to Slovenia's U-21 squad as they continue qualification for the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championships. Slovenia will face Israel on October 10 before a meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 14.
Goalkeeper Tomás Romero has received a call-up from El Salvador for their World Cup Qualifiers. Romero and his compatriots will take on Panama on October 10 before facing Guatemala on October 14, with both fixtures hosted in El Salvador.
Fellow shot-stopper Matt Freese will also be jetting off with the U.S. Men's National Team. He will face Ecuador on October 10, before a meeting with Aiden O'Neill's Australia on October 14.
As well as a game against the USMNT, O'Neill will take on Canada in Montréal on October 10.
Teenage midfielder Máximo Carrizo will link up with the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for a domestic training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia, from October 6-10. He will then be part of the United States roster participating in the U-17 World Cup.
In Marbella, Spain, Drew Baiera and Jonny Shore will represent the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team in an international training camp from October 6-15. The team is set to play Northern Ireland on October 11 and Belgium on October 14.
Rounding out the group, Seymour Reid has been called into Jamaica's national team for World Cup Qualifiers. The Reggae Boyz will face Curaçao on October 10 before hosting Bermuda in Kingston on October 14. This call up represents Reid's first senior call up for his country.
With players representing nations across five continents and at nearly every level of the international game, New York City FC extends its congratulations to all those selected and wishes them success and safe travels as they proudly carry the Club's badge abroad.
