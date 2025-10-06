Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Jack Elliott was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38 following his two-goal performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Toronto FC at Soldier Field. In addition, goalkeeper Chris Brady and winger Philip Zinckernagel were named to the team bench.

Elliott was named to his third Team of the Matchday of the season following his first brace with the Fire on Saturday. In the 71st minute, Zinckernagel lifted a corner kick near the penalty spot, where Elliott crashed in to score his second goal of the season and first of the evening. With two minutes left in regulation time, the English defender dove for Zinckernagel's record-breaking 15th assist of the season to give Chicago the lead.

Zinckernagel earned a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench for his two assists in the match, setting a single-season Club record for most assists (15) and goal contributions (29). Brady joined him on the bench after a strong performance with three saves, only allowing an own goal and a rebound following a saved penalty kick.

This is the third consecutive week a Fire player has featured in the list of the league's best following appearances by defenders Joel Waterman (Matchday 35) and Andrew Gutman (Matchday 37). For Elliott, it is the third of 2025 after being named to the Team of the Matchday Starting XI for Matchdays 26 and 27. Zinckernagel has appeared on the list as a starter or bench player seven times - the most since Nemanja Nikolić's seven in 2017 - while Brady has three mentions this season.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 38:

F: Anders Dreyer (SD), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Tadeo Allende (MIA)

M: Lionel Messi (MIA), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Thomas Müller (VAN)

D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Anthony Markanich (MIN)

GK: Rafael Cabral (RSL)

Coach: Bradley Carnell (PHI)

Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Andrés Herrera (CLB), Patrickson Delgado (DAL), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Amahl Pellegrino (SD), Kévin Denkey (CIN)

Chicago will have a week off due to FIFA's October international window before traveling to Massachusetts to face the New England Revolution on Decision Day 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 18 and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).







