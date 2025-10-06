Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC defender Jack Elliott was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38 following his two-goal performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Toronto FC at Soldier Field. In addition, goalkeeper Chris Brady and winger Philip Zinckernagel were named to the team bench.
Elliott was named to his third Team of the Matchday of the season following his first brace with the Fire on Saturday. In the 71st minute, Zinckernagel lifted a corner kick near the penalty spot, where Elliott crashed in to score his second goal of the season and first of the evening. With two minutes left in regulation time, the English defender dove for Zinckernagel's record-breaking 15th assist of the season to give Chicago the lead.
Zinckernagel earned a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench for his two assists in the match, setting a single-season Club record for most assists (15) and goal contributions (29). Brady joined him on the bench after a strong performance with three saves, only allowing an own goal and a rebound following a saved penalty kick.
This is the third consecutive week a Fire player has featured in the list of the league's best following appearances by defenders Joel Waterman (Matchday 35) and Andrew Gutman (Matchday 37). For Elliott, it is the third of 2025 after being named to the Team of the Matchday Starting XI for Matchdays 26 and 27. Zinckernagel has appeared on the list as a starter or bench player seven times - the most since Nemanja Nikolić's seven in 2017 - while Brady has three mentions this season.
Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 38:
F: Anders Dreyer (SD), Mikael Uhre (PHI), Tadeo Allende (MIA)
M: Lionel Messi (MIA), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Thomas Müller (VAN)
D: Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Anthony Markanich (MIN)
GK: Rafael Cabral (RSL)
Coach: Bradley Carnell (PHI)
Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Andrés Herrera (CLB), Patrickson Delgado (DAL), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Amahl Pellegrino (SD), Kévin Denkey (CIN)
Chicago will have a week off due to FIFA's October international window before traveling to Massachusetts to face the New England Revolution on Decision Day 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 18 and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).
Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Three Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for October FIFA Window - Seattle Sounders FC
- Seven FC Cincinnati Players Called up During October FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- SDFC Fans Witness History at Pacific Beachfest Watch Party - San Diego FC
- Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 38 - San Diego FC
- Sebastian Berhalter Named MLS Player of Matchday 38 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Again Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team - Real Salt Lake
- Nine New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in October - New York City FC
- Messi, Alba and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy First Team, Academy Players Called up for Men's National Team Training Camps - LA Galaxy
- Rafael Cabral Named to Team of the Week - Real Salt Lake
- Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38 - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Defender Tyson Pearce Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Six Nashville SC Players Competing Internationally During October FIFA Break - Nashville SC
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Colorado Rapids
- Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for October International Window - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Defeats Atlanta United 1-0; Extends Winning Streak to Five - Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at LAFC - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38
- Chicago Fire FC Earns 2-2 Draw Against Toronto FC at Soldier Field
- Chris Brady Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for October International Window
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for October Training Camp