Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for October International Window

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. -Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller has been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies in the FIFA international window in October, Canada Soccer announced today.

Miller will join teammates Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis on international duty as Canada is set to host Australia at Stade Saputo in Montréal, Québec on October 10 before facing Colombia at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey on October 14.

Miller, 28, has earned 49 caps (40starts) with Canada, tallying four assists since his international debut in 2019. Most recently, Miller made two appearances for his country in the 2025 Gold Cup. Since joining the Timbers in 2024, the Toronto native has tallied one goal and one assist in 53 appearances (49 starts) across all competitions for the Green and Gold.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Australia

(International Friendly) October 10,

4:30 p.m. (PT) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller, James Pantemis (Canada) Stade Saputo - Montréal, Québec

Canada vs. Colombia (International Friendly) October 14,

5 p.m. (PT) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller, James Pantemis (Canada) Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey







Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.