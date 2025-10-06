St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Defender Tyson Pearce Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Camp

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown defender Tyson Pearce has been called up to the U.S. U-19 MNT international training camp in Marbella, Spain, taking place from October 6-15. This is the fourth call-up of Pearce's youth national team career with the United States.

Pearce and the U-19s will play Northern Ireland on October 11 and Belgium on October 14. The St. Louis native was previously named to the U.S. U-18 Youth National Team for the UEFA Friendship Tournament that took place this in May, which saw Pearce and the U.S. win all four of their matches enroute to winning the tournament.

Pearce made his MLS debut earlier this year with CITY SC entering the match as a substitute on July 5 against Real Salt Lake. For St Louis CITY2, Pearce has played in 24 matches for 2040 minutes and has earned two assists this year to help CITY2 to a first-place finish in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.







