St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Defender Tyson Pearce Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Camp
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown defender Tyson Pearce has been called up to the U.S. U-19 MNT international training camp in Marbella, Spain, taking place from October 6-15. This is the fourth call-up of Pearce's youth national team career with the United States.
Pearce and the U-19s will play Northern Ireland on October 11 and Belgium on October 14. The St. Louis native was previously named to the U.S. U-18 Youth National Team for the UEFA Friendship Tournament that took place this in May, which saw Pearce and the U.S. win all four of their matches enroute to winning the tournament.
Pearce made his MLS debut earlier this year with CITY SC entering the match as a substitute on July 5 against Real Salt Lake. For St Louis CITY2, Pearce has played in 24 matches for 2040 minutes and has earned two assists this year to help CITY2 to a first-place finish in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.
Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Three Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for October FIFA Window - Seattle Sounders FC
- Seven FC Cincinnati Players Called up During October FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- SDFC Fans Witness History at Pacific Beachfest Watch Party - San Diego FC
- Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 38 - San Diego FC
- Sebastian Berhalter Named MLS Player of Matchday 38 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Centerback Kobi Henry Again Named to Trinidad & Tobago Senior National Team - Real Salt Lake
- Nine New York City FC Players Called up for International Duty in October - New York City FC
- Messi, Alba and Allende Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy First Team, Academy Players Called up for Men's National Team Training Camps - LA Galaxy
- Rafael Cabral Named to Team of the Week - Real Salt Lake
- Defender Jack Elliott Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 38 - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Defender Tyson Pearce Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Six Nashville SC Players Competing Internationally During October FIFA Break - Nashville SC
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Colorado Rapids
- Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for October International Window - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Defeats Atlanta United 1-0; Extends Winning Streak to Five - Los Angeles FC
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at LAFC - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Defender Tyson Pearce Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Camp
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Third Consecutive Road Win with 3-1 Defeat Over Austin FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Forward Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team Camp
- St. Louis CITY SC Plays Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in Final Away Match of the Season
- 2025 Big Ten Women's Soccer Tournament Matches Slated for Energizer Park