Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Midfielder Wayne Frederick has been named to the Trinidad & Tobago National Team for its CONCACAF Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the association announced today.
The Soca Warriors will face Bermuda on October 10 in Hamilton, Bermuda, and Curaçao on October 14 in Willemstad, Curaçao.
Prior to these matches, Frederick and the national team will participate in a residential camp from October 6-8 in Miami, Florida.
This marks Frederick's fifth senior national team call-up since signing with the Rapids in January 2024. The 20-year-old made his international debut in December 2024 in a friendly against Saudi Arabia and most recently featured in a World Cup Qualifier, debuting for the national team in a 6-2 win against St. Kitts and Nevis on June 2025. Frederick made his first international start with Trinidad and Tobago on September 10 against Jamaica in a FIFA World Cup Qualifying match.
At the club level, Frederick has made 12 appearances across all competitions in 2025, including the MLS regular season, Leagues Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup, while also featuring six times for Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.
