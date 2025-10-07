Seven FC Cincinnati Players Called up During October FIFA International Window

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seven FC Cincinnati players have been selected to their respective national team rosters for the October FIFA International Window, five at the senior level: Miles Robinson (United States), Kévin Denkey (Togo), Ender Echenique (Venezuela), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) and Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone) and two at the youth level: Stefan Chirila (U19 Romania) and Samuel Gidi (U21 Slovakia).

The seven players will represent the Orange and Blue on the international stage for the October window which runs from October 6-14.

Robinson and the USMNT will have two international friendly matches against 2026 World Cup-bound opponents: Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (Friday, Oct. 10 - 8:30 p.m. ET) and Australia at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado (Tuesday, Oct. 14 - 9 p.m. ET). Both games broadcast live on TNT and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Denkey and Togo take part in their final pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against DR Congo (Oct. 10) and South Sudan (Oct. 13). Denkey featured for Togo in both of their two World Cup qualifiers last month.

Echenique looks to earn his first senior cap for Venezuela as he was called up for a pair of international friendlies, both to be played in the United States, for La Vinotinto. Venezuela will take on Argentina (Oct. 10) in Miami and Belize (Oct. 14) in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Hadebe's Zimbabwe side take on South Africa (Oct. 10) and Lesotho (Oct. 13) in their two final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Hadebe started one of two matches for The Warriors last month but missed their second match due to yellow card accumulation.

Kamara rounds out FC Cincinnati's representation in African World Cup Qualifying play as Sierra Leone seek a second place finish in Group A to stay in contention for next summer's World Cup. Leone Stars, currently sitting in third place in Group A play, face a vital match against Burkina Faso, who currently sit in second place on October 8. They will close out the window by facing Djibouti in Morrocco (Oct. 12). Kamara captained Sierra Leone and scored his eighth career international goal last month against Guinea-Bissau.

Chirila earned a call-up to a vital camp for Romania's U19 side before the nation begins qualification next month for the 2026 European U19 Championship. Romania will host two friendlies against Cyprus on October 11 and October 14.

Gidi was named to the Slovakia U21 roster team roster for the second consecutive international window as the nation continues qualification for the 2027 European U21 Championship. The squad won both their matches last month and look to continue their form at Republic of Ireland (Oct. 10) and against Moldova (Oct. 14).

FULL FC CINCINNATI OCTOBER FIFA INTERNATIONAL WINDOW MATCH SCHEDULE

Miles Robinson (United States)

Friday, October 10 vs Ecuador (8:30 p.m. ET) - Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas (International Friendly)

Tuesday, October 14 vs Australia (9 p.m. ET) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Colo. (International Friendly)

Kévin Denkey (Togo)

Friday, October 10 vs DR Congo (9 a.m. ET) - Stade de Kégué | Lomé, Togo (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Monday, October 13 at South Sudan (8 a.m. ET) - Juba Stadium | Juba, South Sudan (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Ender Echenique (Venezuela)

Friday, October 10 vs Argentina (8 p.m. ET) - Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, Fla. (International Friendly)

Tuesday, October 14 vs Belize (TBA) - SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Ill. (International Friendly)

Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe)

Friday, October 10 vs South Africa* (12 p.m. ET) - Moses Mabhida Stadium | Durban, South Africa (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Monday, October 13 at Lesotho* (12 p.m. ET) - Peter Mokaba Stadium | Polokwane, South Africa (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone)

Wednesday, October 8 vs Burkina Faso* (12 p.m. ET) - Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex | Paynesville, Liberia (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Sunday, October 12 at Djibouti* (3 p.m. ET) - Larbi Zaouli Stadium | Casablanca, Morocco (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Stefan Chirila (Romania U19)

Saturday, October 11 vs Cyprus U21 - Voluntari, Romania

Tuesday, October 14 vs Cyprus U21 - Bufftea, Romania

Samuel Gidi (Slovakia U21)

Friday, October 10 at Republic of Ireland U21 (2:30 p.m. ET) - Turners Cross | Cork, Ireland (European U21 Championship Qualifier)

Tuesday, October 14 vs Moldova U21 (12 p.m. ET) - Košická Futbalová Aréna | Košice, Slovakia (European U21 Championship Qualifier)

* - Played at Neutral Site

