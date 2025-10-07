Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 38

Published on October 6, 2025

San Diego FC News Release







It's not a plane. It's not a bird. It's the paletero! The Danish International, Anders Dreyer continues to leave his mark with San Diego Football Club. The winger has been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 38 after bagging a brace Saturday night against Houston Dynamo FC 4-2.

Dreyer equalized 1-1 in the 53rd minute after converting a penalty past Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond. In the 89th minute, the winger found the back of the net once again after firing a right-footed shot to put SDFC back on top, 3-2.

Dreyer has started all 33 MLS Regular season matches during SDFC's inaugural season, registering 35 goal contributions, 17 goals and 18 assists. The winger currently leads the league in assists, followed by Inter Miami's Lionel Messi with 17 assists.

The Danish International also received the call to join the Denmark International Team for two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Their first match kicks off Thursday, October 9 against Belarus and follows with a second match on Sunday, October 12 against Greece.

The Danish International also received the call to join the Denmark International Team for two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Their first match kicks off Thursday, October 9 against Belarus and follows with a second match on Sunday, October 12 against Greece.







