LA Galaxy First Team, Academy Players Called up for Men's National Team Training Camps
Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - In a testament to the quality and commitment to excellence of the LA Galaxy Academy, 10 First Team and Academy products have been called up to participate in both international and domestic training camps.
LA Galaxy defenders Riley Dalgado (U-20), Jose 'Pepe' Magana, Jr. (U-19), Harbor Miller (U-19), midfielders Dylan Vanney (U-19), Vicente Garcia (U-17 2009s), and forwards Ruben Ramos, Jr. (U-19), and Aaron Medina (U-17 2009s), will all be participating in their respective international training camps to be held in Spain during the October FIFA window.
In addition, LA Galaxy Academy defender Enrique Hernandez and midfielder Mateo Tsakiris were called up to the U-17 Men's National Team (2008s) domestic camp in Fayetteville, GA from Oct. 6-10. The camp is the team's last gathering before the final 21-player roster is selected for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup this November in Qatar.
These camps are a part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.
Notably, Alexsander Menedez (U-17 2009s) was also called in to camp with the U-17 Men's El Salvador National Team. The camp will be held in El Salvador in October.
The LA Galaxy Academy passionately believes in whole child development. The club provides a robust enrichment program including nutrition education, cognitive development, and college preparation. All these experiences are intentionally curated by experts who work with the LA Galaxy First Team, so Academy players are exposed to a well-rounded experience as they develop into young adults.
LA Galaxy First Team, Academy Players Called up for Men's National Team Training Camps
