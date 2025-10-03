LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up to Ghana National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches
Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil has been called up by the national team for Ghana for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Central African Republic in Meknčs, Morocco on October 8 (9:00 a.m. PT) and Comoros in Accra on October 12 (12:00 p.m. PT).
Paintsil scored a first-half hat trick in the Galaxy's 4-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on September 27, marking the third time a Galaxy player has scored a first-half hat trick in an MLS match. The performance earned Paintsil the MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchdays 36 and 37 and Team of the Matchday for Matchday 36. He has been directly involved in 14 goal contributions (10 goals, 4 assists) in his last 11 matches at Dignity Health Sports Park. He has recorded 44 goal contributions (28 goals, 16 assists) in 66 career matches played (63 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy (2024 - Present). At the international level, Paintsil has notched two assists in 15 appearances (9 starts) for Ghana.
In 31 matches played (28 starts) for the LA Galaxy across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, Paintsil leads the Galaxy with 14 goals scored and three assists. Paintsil has recorded two assists in 15 career appearances (9 starts) for Ghana. As a result of international play, Paintsil will miss the October 11 match against FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park. Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to Toyota Stadium to play FC Dallas on Saturday, October 4 (1:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass).
