MNUFC Hosts Full Day of Special Activities and Moments Before and After Sporting Kansas City Game on Saturday

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United is set to celebrate and recognize MNUFC fans during Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Target, on Saturday, October 4, when the club hosts Sporting Kansas City in the second-to-last game of MLS' regular season.

With the 2025 MLS regular season coming to an end, the Loons' final home game before the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will be filled with activities and several in-game elements that fans will notice, showing the club's gratitude for all the support fans have given the Loons during the 2025 campaign. Great seats for the match on Saturday are still available, and fans can visit mnufc.com for more ticket information.

Different matchday experiences will be showcased before and after the game to celebrate the fan support throughout the year. Before the game, fans can stop by the Sun Country Lawn Layover, where fans can interact with a jam-packed number of pregame activities, partner giveaways and live music. A DJ will play sets throughout pregame outside and will perform on a massive Target-themed Boombox. Alternating performances with the DJ will be the Bluewater Kings Band, who is set to perform a variety of top-40 and classic hits on the Sun Country Lawn Layover stage from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. CT.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early, as a cello and violin duet from the Minneapolis String Project will play during the player procession and are also set to perform the national anthem on the field. At halftime, a surprise live on-field performance will take place by a nationally acclaimed, Minnesotan, fan favorite recording artist.

Both the pregame and the halftime shows include exciting light-show elements and fans can have a chance to become part of the show by scanning the video board QR code, which will enable cell phone flashlights to sync to the beat of the music creating a fan-fueled light show.

As fans enter Allianz Field, Target will have gate giveaways including 15,000 crossbody bags, with custom straps and decals. Also, in the main concourse throughout the match, Bullseye's Prize Machine from Target will give fans the opportunity to strike their favorite player's pose and win a prize.

Following the game, Minnesota United will host a special "Jersey Off Our Backs" experience, presented by Target, where a group of preselected fans and a couple of random selections from Bullseye's Prize Machine have the opportunity to receive a game-worn jersey handed directly to them from select MNUFC players.

Throughout the match, MNUFC will honor and celebrate community members continually making an impact:

L'Etoile du Nord - Andrea Moen, Sr. HR & Administration Specialist at Target that has volunteered to lead over 400 blood drives at Target's headquarters

Eye of the Loon - Jessica Kellogg, a former U.S. Navy service member who served as a public affairs officer

Ball Delivery - Zach Downing, a Finley's Pet Treats ambassador whose favorite player is Joaquín Pereyra

Honorary Scoreboard Keeper - Diego Urena, a full-time student at Concordia University who regularly volunteers at United Hospital in Saint Paul

SeatGeek Fan of the Game - Aaron Copeland, a Season Ticket Member since 2019







