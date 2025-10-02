Matt Hedges to Sign One-Day Contract to Retire with FC Dallas

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas today announced that former captain and club legend Matt Hedges will sign a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of FC Dallas. The signing will take place prior to FC Dallas' regular season home finale against the LA Galaxy in a match presented by H-E-B.

Hedges, the longest-tenured player in club history, made 349 appearances across all competitions and scored 18 goals for FC Dallas from 2012-22. The 2016 MLS Defender of the Year, Hedges captained Dallas to the MLS Supporters' Shield and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup double in 2016, cementing his place as one of the greatest defenders in MLS history.

"Matt is one of the most important players to ever wear an FC Dallas jersey," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "He embodied leadership, consistency, and excellence during more than a decade with our club. His legacy will live forever in our history, and we're grateful he chose to finish his career where it all began."

Hedges, a two-time MLS Best XI selection (2015, 2016) and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup champion with the U.S. Men's National Team, joined Dallas after being selected 11th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. He became captain in 2014 and set the standard for professionalism on and off the pitch.

"FC Dallas is home," said Hedges. "This club and this community shaped my career and my life, and I couldn't imagine finishing my journey anywhere else. Wearing the captain's armband here, lifting trophies here, it has been an honor. I'm proud to retire as an FC Dallas player."

HONORING MATT HEDGES

The club will honor Hedges at its regular season home finale on Saturday, Oct. 4 against the LA Galaxy in a match presented by H-E-B. Hedges will light the shield prior to the match and be honored at halftime.







