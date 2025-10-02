Join Us for a Special Tribute to Sergio Busquets' Illustrious Career this Saturday at Chase Stadium

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

This Saturday, Oct. 4 join us for a special tribute at Chase Stadium as Inter Miami CF commemorates Sergio Busquets' illustrious career post-game following the Club's MLS regular season game against the New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. ET kick off)! After the final whistle, make sure to stay in your seats for the tribute for the legendary Spanish midfielder, who will retire at the end of the current season.

Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, Busquets has been instrumental in the Club's continued growth, contributing his vision and quality in midfield, as well as his experience and leadership, and playing a role in winning both the Supporters' Shield and the Leagues Cup. In all, he's racked up 107 appearances across all competitions, registering one goal and 19 assists in the process.

The team now looks forward to his contribution in the push for its objectives during the final stretch of the campaign, which will bring to a close an extraordinary career that saw him claim numerous titles and accolades with FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, earning recognition as one of the greatest midfielders in football history.







