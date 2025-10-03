Cristian Roldan Called into United States Men's National Team for October Friendlies
Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - United States Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino today announced the 26 players on his final roster for the October FIFA window, with Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan set to join the squad for friendlies against Ecuador on October 10 and Australia on October 14. This marks the second consecutive callup for Roldan, who departs for international duty following Saturday's home match against the Portland Timbers (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) and will miss the October 11 fixture against Real Salt Lake (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM). The University of Washington product has 42 all-competition appearances for the Rave Green in 2025, tallying a team-high 11 assists.
Roldan, 30, has 39 career international caps and was part of the USMNT squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. He most recently appeared for the Stars and Stripes last month in a pair of friendlies, putting in a full 90-minute shift in a 2-0 win over Japan. He also played in all five of the USMNT's fixtures in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and recorded an assist in a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. Pochettino's squad is set to face two 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound opponents in the upcoming window, beginning with Ecuador on October 10 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (5:30 p.m. PT / TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock) before a matchup with Australia on October 14 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado (6:00 p.m. PT / TNT, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock). Roldan has 42 appearances (39 starts) for Seattle this season in all competitions, scoring two goals and recording a team-high 11 assists. Since being selected by Seattle in the First Round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Roldan ranks second in club history with 388 appearances across all competitions, sixth with 44 goals and second with 68 assists.
Following its 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday and clinching a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, Seattle hosts Cascadia rival Portland Timbers on Saturday, October 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM).
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
