Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Upcoming October FIFA International Window

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson has been named to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster for the upcoming October FIFA International Window, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.

Robinson and the USMNT will gather in Austin for a training camp ahead of two matches against 2026 World Cup-bound opponents Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin (Friday, Oct. 10 - 8:30 p.m. ET) and Australia at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado (Tuesday, Oct. 14 - 9 p.m. ET). Both games broadcast live on TNT and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Robinson earns his first call-up to the USMNT since this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, when he made two group stage appearances. He has earned 35 caps in total for the Stars and Stripes, scoring three goals.

Robinson, in his second season with FC Cincinnati, has made 30 appearances this year for the Orange and Blue. Last month, the MLS All-Star and stalwart center back signed a contract extension with FC Cincinnati.

The full USMNT roster for the upcoming October FIFA International Window can be found below.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 9/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 52/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 12/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 19/0), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 9/0), Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse/FRA; 22/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 77/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 33/3), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 50/4), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 35/3)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 53/9), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 14/3), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 60/11), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough/ENG; 9/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 39/0), James Sands (FC St. Pauli/GER; 11/0), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon/FRA; 8/0), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 25/3)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Derby County/ENG; 12/5), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco/FRA; 19/6), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 80/32), Tim Weah (Marseille/FRA; 45/7), Haji Wright (Coventry City/ENG; 17/5), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 13/2)

Robinson and the Orange and Blue return to action Saturday, October 4 at the New York Red Bulls. Kickoff from Sports Illustrated Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati return home following the October International Window on Decision Day on Saturday, October 18 against CF Montréal. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. For more information on the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit FCCincinnati.com/Playoffs.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.