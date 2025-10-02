MLS Announces Calendar of 2025-26 Offseason Roster Building Events

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Major League Soccer have announced the full calendar of offseason roster building events, highlighted by free agency opening on Wednesday, Dec. 10, and the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday, Dec. 18. The Quakes will have the opportunity to scout prospective collegiate talent at the 2025 College Showcase, which will be held in Mesa, Arizona, from Dec. 10-13.

The full calendar for offseason roster building events and dates is detailed below.

2025-26 MLS Offseason Roster Building Events

Wednesday, Nov. 26

10 a.m. PT

Club Deadline to Exercise Options and Submit Bona Fide Offers*

*Excludes Conference Final Participants

MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers, which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised. Clubs in the Conference Finals are required to submit all Bona Fide offers on the day after their final match of the postseason.

Losing Conference Final clubs must submit exercise option decisions and all Bona Fide offers to the MLS League Office on the day after their final match of the postseason.

Clubs competing in the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi must submit exercise option decisions and all Bona Fide offers to the MLS League Office on Dec. 7.

All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - Saturday, Dec. 13

MLS College Showcase

The sixth edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 10-13 in Mesa, Arizona. The closed-door event will give technical staffs from MLS clubs an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

10a.m. PT

Free Agency Opens

Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.

Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of four service years.

Free Agency Rules & Procedures

MLS Communications will make the complete list of Free Agents available on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Thursday, Dec. 11

10 a.m. PT

Re-Entry Process, Stage 1

The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2025 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. The MLS Cup presented by Audi champions will get the 30th pick.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process - Stage 1 will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

2 p.m. PT

End-of-Year Waivers Close

The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2025 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures

The list of players eligible for the End-of-Year Waivers will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Wednesday, Dec. 17

2 p.m. PT

Re-Entry Process, Stage 2

The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in the Stage 1.

Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process - Stage 2 will be released by MLS Communications on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Thursday, Dec. 18

TBD

2026 MLS SuperDraft

The 2026 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account.







