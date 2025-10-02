LA Galaxy Fall 3-2 against Toluca FC in 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday Night

Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy fell to Toluca FC in the last ten minutes of the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. The team will resume its 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign this weekend, traveling Friday to face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, October 4 (1:30 p.m. PT, MLS Season Pass).

Head Coach Greg Vanney commended the team's intensity and level of play in the postgame press conference. Watch it here.

About the Campeones Cup:

In its seventh edition, the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup featured the reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy and Toluca FC, who defeated Club America 3-1 in the Campeón de Campeones match on July 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park. LIGA MX now leads MLS in Campeones Cup history four wins to three. In the 2024 Campeones Cup, Club America defeated the Columbus Crew 5-4 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Goal-Scoring Plays

LA - Diego Fagundez, 36th minute: Gabriel Pec was fouled inside the 18-yard box, and a penalty kick was called. Fagundez struck the PK firmly to the upper left side of the net for Galaxy's first goal on the night.

TOL - Nicolás Castro, 54th minute: The ball was shot from the top of the box to the bottom left side of the net.

LA - Gabriel Pec, 85th minute: Mauricio Cuevas crossed the ball into the box, and it was deflected by a Toluca defender straight back to Gabriel Pec. Pec trapped the ball and passed it by the keeper to score.

TOL - Franco Romero, 88th minute: After a deflection on a free kick, the ball was shot from outside the box to score.

TOL - Frederico Pereiro, 90+3 minute: A cross was served into the box around the 6-yard line and volleyed into the back of the net.

Postgame Notes

In its seventh edition, the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup featured the reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion, the LA Galaxy and Toluca FC, who defeated Club America 3-1 in the Campeón de Campeones match on July 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Since its 2018 inception, the competition has fostered a rivalry and a partnership between MLS and Liga MX, resulting in a 3-3 all-time record before the 2025 match. Liga MX now leads the series 4-3.

Ten fouls were called over the course of the night, not including the ejection of Toluca Head Coach Antonio Mahomed at halftime due to insults towards the referee, and two other Toluca FC coaches.

Next Game

The Galaxy will travel to face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, October 4 (1:30 pm PT, MLS Season Pass), in their next match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season.

2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 1 2

Toluca 0 2 3

Scoring Summary:

LA: Fagundez, 36

TOL: Castro, 54

LA: Pec, 83

TOL: Romero, 88

TOL: Pereira, 90+4

Misconduct Summary:

TOL: Ruiz (caution), 34

TOL: Pereira (caution), 35

LA: Pec (caution), 39

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 45+2

TOL: Head Coach Antonio Mohamed (ejection), halftime

TOL: Gallardo (caution), 62

LA: Garces (caution), 78

LA: Paintsil (caution), 80

LA: Nascimento (caution), 87

TOL: Simon (caution), 87

Lineups:

Starting XI: GK Novak Mićović, D Julian Aude (John Nelson, 70), D Emiro Garcés, D Maya Yoshida(c), D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 70), M Diego Fagundez, M Edwin Cerrillo, M Elijah Wynder, F Harbor Miller (Matheus Nascimento, 70), F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK Brady Scott, D Zanka, D Eriq Zavaleta, D Chris Rindov, M Isaiah Parente, M Ruben Ramos Jr, F Tucker Lepley, F Miguel Berry

Referee: Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros

Assistant Referees: David Jonathan Moran Santos

Fourth Official: Nelson Salgado

VAR: Yasith Monge

AVAR: Jesus Alberto Montero

Weather: Mostly Clear, 70 degrees

Attendance: 16,104

Additional Time at the Half: 3 minutes

Additional Time: 3 minutes

Total Added Time: 6 minutes







Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.