St. Louis CITY SC Plays Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in Final Away Match of the Season
Published on October 2, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC heads to Texas to face Austin FC on Saturday at Q2 Stadium in their final road match of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can also tune in locally on KYKY Y98.1 FM (English) and KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish).
How to Watch
Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Apple TV Talent (English): Josh Eastern (play-by-play), Jamie Watson (analyst)
Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Jose Bauz (play-by-play), Natalia Astrain (analyst)
Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)
Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)
Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
CITY On Tap
Join the CITY Street Team for the last Away Day Watch Party of 2025 at The Golden Hoosier and Bud's Pizza & Beer, where you can enjoy a complimentary Michelob ULTRA on us! Catch the match as CITY takes on Austin FC, and stick around for special giveaways and more!
Last Time Out
St. Louis CITY SC fell 3-0 at home to LAFC last Saturday, snapping a two-match win streak. Denis Bouanga scored in the 15th minute to give the visitors the lead before Son Heung-min notched a brace to wrap up the result.
St. Louis CITY SC vs Austin FC
Across five matches against Austin FC, St. Louis CITY SC has a record of 3-1-1, with their last victory coming last season at home in a 1-0 win. Even though CITY's comeback effort fell short in the earlier fixture back in March, the team posted a strong performance, outshooting their opponents 16 to eight while also earning eight corner kicks to Austin's three. CITY SC's first-ever win as a franchise was against Austin FC in 2023, with Klauss scoring the winner in a 3-2 thriller at Q2 Stadium. In total, St. Louis has scored 12 goals and conceded eights goals in five matches against Austin FC. Klauss leads the series with two game-winning goals while Eduard Löwen has five assists in three matches.
Scouting Austin FC
Austin FC sits in sixth place in the Western Conference table with a record of 12-11-8 record. At home, the Verde and Black have won six matches, with the most recent home win coming against Seattle Sounders last month. Austin is unbeaten in their last 10 regular season home matches dating back to May 14. The Verde is coming off a X-Xwin/loss in the U.S. Open Cup Final against Nashville SC and are led by Myrto Uzuni who tops the team with six goals in regular season play.
