Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Called up to United States Men's National Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been called up to the United States Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches during the October international window. Turner joins Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's side as The Stars & Stripes prepare to host Ecuador on Friday, Oct. 10 in Austin, Texas (8:30 p.m. ET), and Australia on Tuesday, Oct. 14 in Commerce City, Colorado (9:00 p.m. ET).

Turner, one of 10 MLS-based players on the October roster, has been capped 52 times by the U.S. National Team, collecting 27 clean sheets. The Park Ridge, N.J. native was on the U.S. roster for the Concacaf Gold Cup over the summer, serving as the backup goalkeeper during the team's run to the tournament final. Turner last suited up on the international stage in a June friendly against Switzerland, in which he donned the captain's armband.

The goalkeeper saw extensive action for the United States over the past five years, most notably starting all four games at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar to become the first U.S. goalkeeper with back-to-back clean sheets in a World Cup since 1930. Turner has also started three times in Copa America, 10 times in the Concacaf Gold Cup, and on 13 occasions in Concacaf Nations League A play. Turner owns a 29-15-8 record at the international level, with just 43 goals conceded.

The 31-year-old returned to New England in early August on loan from French side Olympique Lyonnais and has started the last eight matches for New England. Turner owns 31 saves and a pair of shutouts since returning to MLS, including a clean sheet last Saturday against Atlanta United FC. In his MLS career, Turner owns a .578 winning percentage and a 72.6 save percentage, the best marks in club history.

Turner is one of four Revolution players thus far to earn national team call-ups in October, joining Dor Turgeman (Israel) and Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) at the senior level, along with Peyton Miller (United States Under-20) who is away from the team while participating at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Turner will depart for international duty following New England's match at Inter Miami CF on Saturday. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Chase Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass and Apple TV+ in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

