Three Players from CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Called up to Canada U17 National Team for the World Cup

MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Mélyna Alexis, Marika Martineau and Amy Medley have been selected by Canada U17 national team to participate in the FIFA U17 World Cup from October 17 to November 8 in Morocco. They will arrive on site on October 8.

In Group D, Canada will face France, Nigeria and Samoa. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-place teams will qualify for the round of 16.

The three Quebecers all joined the CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, in 2023. They play in the semi-professional provincial league Ligue1 Québec.

Alexis (winger) and Medley (centre back) previously played for AS Laval, while Martineau (full back) was part of Royal Beauport.

This is Amy Medley's first call-up to the national team. Also noteworthy is the presence of Montreal goalkeeper Khadijah Cissé, a former player in the Women's Program.

GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE

Sunday, October 19 (12:00 p.m. ET): Nigeria vs. Canada

Wednesday, October 22 (3:00 p.m. ET): Samoa vs. Canada

Saturday, October 25 (12:00 p.m. ET): Canada vs. France







