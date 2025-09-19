CF Montréal to Host New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo on Saturday
Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - For its penultimate home game of the regular season, CF Montréal will take on the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
Interim head coach Marco Donadel's team is on the lookout for its 100th MLS win at Stade Saputo since the club joined the league in 2012. The Club's current record in MLS at Stade Saputo since its very first MLS game hosted on June 16, 2012, a 4-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC, is 99-62-36.
The Bleu-blanc-noir holds an overall record of 10-15-4 against the New York Red Bulls (40 goals scored, 50 goals against) along with an 8-2-3 record (24 goals scored, 10 goals against) when playing in Montreal. Earlier this season, the Montrealers fell 1-0 to the Red Bulls in New Jersey back on April 26.
In its second season under head coach Sandro Schwarz, the Red Bulls sit in 10th place of the Eastern Conference. In its first match of the month of September last Saturday, New York fell 2-1 away to the Portland Timbers. The team is currently on a three-game winless skid.
Fans in attendance will have the chance to take in a pregame performance by Clay and Friends on the Sirius XM stage located under section 124. The group offering a blend of soul, funk and hip-hop will be performing at 6:30pm. For the occasion, the Stade Saputo gates will open at 5:30pm.
