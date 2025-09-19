FC Dallas Homegrown Defender Nolan Norris Called up to U.S. U-20 Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

September 19, 2025

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown defender Nolan Norris has been called up to the United States U-20 men's national team for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be played in Chile from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19, 2025.

"Representing the United States in the U-20 World Cup means a lot to me," said FC Dallas Homegrown Nolan Norris. "It's been a big goal of mine for the past few years. I've thought about this every single day for the last couple of years. So I think to finally get that call and know that I'm going to be a part of the team representing my country at a World Cup is a dream come true and something I will remember for the rest of my life."

With FC Dallas, Norris set a personal best 13 appearances across all competitions and 774 minutes played this season. He tallied his first career assist with Dallas on June 14, 2025, in a 4-2 win versus Sporting Kansas City. Norris made his first team debut on May 31, 2023, against Sporting KC. Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown player on Nov. 16, 2022.

The Fort Worth native has 29 appearances for the U.S. youth national teams. He made his international debut on Oct. 25, 2019, against the Russia U-15 national team. The Homegrown defender captained the U.S. U-20 squad for the 2024 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, leading the team to the finals against Mexico. Most recently, Norris started in the 4-1 win against Morocco on Sept. 5, 2025.

The U.S. will compete in Group E against New Caledonia on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. CT, France on Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. CT, and South Africa on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. CT. All group matches for the U.S. will be played at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile, and will be streamed on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and NBC Universo.

The top two teams from each of the six groups, along with the four best third-place teams, will advance to the Round of 16.

ABOUT THE FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup will feature 24 countries divided into six groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final.







