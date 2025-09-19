Revolution Homegrown Defender Peyton Miller Named to U.S. Roster for 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller has been called up by the United States Under-20 Men's National Team for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Miller will depart for international duty following Saturday's match against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (2:30 p.m. ET).

Media Availability: Click here to register in advance for today's 12:00 p.m. ET media availability with U.S. U-20 MNT head coach Marko Mitrović.

Interview Sound: Click here for soundbytes from Peyton Miller on his call-up.

Miller and the U.S. U-20 team will face New Caledonia, France, and South Africa in Group E action, with all three matches at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua. The homegrown defender recently joined the U.S. U-20 roster in June for a training camp and friendly matches in Egypt as the youngest member on Head Coach Marko Mitrovic's 22-player squad. Miller was one of 14 U.S.-based players to take part in the June training camp. The Unionville, Conn. native came off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to the Norway U-20 side on June 6, before starting against Colombia U-20s on June 10.

Miller has suited up on six occasions for the U.S. U-20 side, tallying one goal in a friendly against the South Korea U-20s in November 2024. The defender also earned three appearances for the U.S U-16 team along with seven caps with the U.S. U-17 squad. Miller was part of the United States' roster at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, appearing in all four matches during tournament play with a pair of starts at left wing to help the U.S. reach the Round of 16.

Currently in his second MLS campaign, Miller has started 24 of his 25 appearances in MLS this season, collecting two goals and two assists. The left back notched his second goal of the campaign on September 6 at Chicago Fire FC. Miller is closing in on 3,000 minutes across all competitions in his Revolution career. In his debut campaign in 2024, Miller notched 10 appearances and became the eighth-youngest player in MLS history to record an assist (16 years, 315 days).

Miller and the Revolution are back on the road this weekend to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Catch Saturday afternoon's 2:30 p.m. ET contest on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

PEYTON MILLER

United States U-20 MNT

2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage

September 29 vs. New Caledonia

Estadio El Teniente - Rancagua, Chile

7:00 p.m. ET

October 2 vs. France

Estadio El Teniente - Rancagua, Chile

4:00 p.m. ET

October 5 vs. South Africa

Estadio El Teniente - Rancagua, Chile

4:00 p.m. ET

Knockout Stage: October 7-19







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.