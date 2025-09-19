D.C. United Appoints Dr. Erkut Sogut as Managing Director of Soccer Operations

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced the appointment of Dr. Erkut Sogut as the club's Managing Director of Soccer Operations. Sogut brings a wealth of global soccer experience as a sports lawyer and player agent.

"I am honored to take on this role with D.C. United and to work alongside René Weiler in driving this club to compete at the very top of MLS," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "My foundation in sports management, combined with two decades of work in global football, has prepared me for this role, and I look forward to bringing my drive and experience to D.C. United."

Sogut has a long track record of success in deal-making, relationship building, player evaluation, and recruitment that has underpinned his business across global soccer. Over the years, owners of top clubs around the world have relied on him to advise on front office hiring, roster construction, and strategic player signings, giving him insight into varied organizational models that few executives possess. He also played a key role in identifying and recruiting Head Coach René Weiler to D.C. United, underscoring both his eye for talent and his ability to attract elite-level personnel to the club.

"Erkut possesses the right mix of qualities to lead our soccer operations as we build for the future," said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, D.C. United Co-Chairmen. "With Erkut's appointment, we are adding a globally connected dealmaker who has a proven track record in player identification and recruitment, as well as someone who has a strong relationship with René. Their alignment is critical moving forward."

Sogut, born in Hanover, Germany, is the founder of Pitchside, an international executive search company placing CEOs and senior leaders into football clubs and federations, and The Football Week, a global football media and publishing company that reaches millions of readers in more than 100 countries in 30 languages.

Sogut has built a reputation as a mentor, teacher, collaborator, and author, recognized for operating with integrity while advancing the profession. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Sports Law, Sports Marketing, and Sports Management, and has delivered lectures in more than 25 countries at leading institutions including Harvard Business School, UC Berkeley, Penn State, UCLA, NYU, Bayreuth University, Durham University, Bilgi University, Anáhuac University, the Institute of Sport in Cali, Colombia, and Accra Law School in Ghana. A prolific author, he has published more than 15 books in four languages, ranging from women's football and leadership to law and the business of sport. His creative works include three novels: Deadline, Remember My Name, and Shattered Pitches. He is also a regular speaker and moderator at major industry conferences such as Soccerex, the World Football Summit, and the Football Forum.







