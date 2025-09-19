Matinée Matchup: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs NYCFC

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







A Bite of the Big Apple

There's something about playing New York City FC that brings out Charlotte FC's best. Maybe it's just the fact that The Crown own the series 5-1-1 and already served NYCFC a 2-0 loss earlier this season at Bank of America Stadium.

NYCFC have hosted Charlotte in three different stadiums, Red Bull Arena, Citi Field, and Yankee Stadium, two of which oddly seem to resemble a baseball stadium... but that's beside the point. This Saturday, they'll try again with kickoff set for noon. There's only one thing that will be better than a classic Pastrami on Rye: a Crown victory. Charlotte FC are bringing a nine-match winning streak, a record-breaking attack, and a defense that's locked down and ready to take on NYCFC.

Toklomati Time

It's time we talk about Idan Toklomati. Since stepping into the spotlight following Patrick Agyemang's departure, he's been on fire. With 10 goals in his last 13 league matches, and 11 in his last 15 across all competitions, Toklomati isn't just scoring, he's absolutely scorching the opposition.

He's riding a seven-match goal contribution streak (7 goals, 2 assists), which is the longest active run in MLS. And when the game's on the line? He delivers. Toklomati has six game-winning goals, tied for the most in club history and fourth-most in the league. I'll say it again; he is on fire. If NYCFC leaves him even an inch of space in the box, Toklomati will turn it into a goal.

Thems the Goals

The Crown have been absolutely raining goals this season with 51 through 30 matches, smashing their previous club record and leading the league in multi-goal performances with 18. That's not just good, it's league-best level good.

They've scored in 25 straight matches across all competitions, and it's not just one player doing the damage... 50 assists from all over the pitch means this squad shares the successes.

Okay, so playoffs have been secured, but Charlotte FC isn't just here to participate; they're here to dominate. With 53 points, they're just four behind the current leader, Philadelphia, in the Supporters' Shield race. The Crown are unbeaten in 10 straight league matches (9-0-1) and have held five of their last six opponents scoreless. If The Crown can see a win on Saturday, they'll break the post-2000 record for longest MLS winning streak, passing the 2018 Seattle Sounders.

Saturday isn't just another match in the 2025 season; it's a chance for CLTFC to continue to climb the standings and rewrite the record books.

AWAY WATCH PARTY | NYC vs. CLT

Join us at Moo & Brew in Matthews, NC, on Saturday, September 20, at 12:00 p.m., as Charlotte FC take on New York City FC for our official Away Match Watch Party presented by Modelo.

Address: 111 Matthews Station St, Matthews, NC 28105

*This watch party is free, and no ticket is needed to attend.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.