SDFC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, Defender Luca Bombino, and Midfielder Pedro Soma Named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - The U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team announced today the 21-man roster for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which includes San Diego FC (SDFC) Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, Defender Luca Bombino and Midfielder Pedro Soma. The 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup will take place in Chile from Sept. 27-Oct. 19.

The USA squad kicks off Group E play on Monday, Sept. 29 against New Caledonia (4 p.m. PT; FS1, Universo), faces France on Thursday, Oct. 2 (1 p.m. PT; FS2, Universo) and closes the group stage against South Africa on Sunday, Oct. 5 (1 p.m. PT; FS2, Telemundo). All three matches will be played at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua.

Ferree, Bombino, and Soma were among four SDFC players, alongside midfielder David Vazquez, who participated in the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team's final training camp in Murcia, Spain, ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The team faced Morocco in two friendly matches on Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 at the Pinatar Arena Football Center.

SDFC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree

The San Diego native and U.S. youth national goalkeeper became the first player signed in SDFC history in December 2023. He was then loaned to Orange County SC in January of 2024 before he joined FCN on loan in September of 2024 where he made 16 appearances for SDFC sister Club FC Nordsjaelland U-19 during the 2024/25 season. Ferree returned to SDFC this summer.

Duran also made his SDFC debut on Tuesday night during the 4-2 Baja Cup win against Club Tijuana, replacing Pablo Sisniega in the 46th minute of the match. Prior to his debut on Tuesday night, Ferree appeared on the bench in two Leagues Cup matches and three MLS Regular Season matches for SDFC.

Internationally, Ferree made five appearances for the U.S U-17 National Team at the 2017 Concacaf U-17 championship and one appearance for the U.S U-19 team. Ferree also formed part of the U.S. U-20 squad at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

SDFC Defender Luca Bombino

Defender Luca Bombino joined SDFC on loan from LAFC ahead of the 2025 MLS season and made his debut on March 8, replacing Franco Negri in the 73rd minute against Real Salt Lake. To date, Bombino has made 26 appearances (23 starts) across all competitions for SDFC, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Bombino has earned 10 caps for the U.S. at the U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-20 levels, including five appearances at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

SDFC Midfielder Pedro Soma

Midfielder Pedro Soma joined SDFC on July 28, 2025, from UE Cornellà. Soma made his debut on August 6, 2025, replacing Aníbal Godoy in the 63rd minute during a 2-0 Leagues Cup win against Mazatlán FC. Soma has since made five appearances across all competitions, including four MLS Regular Season matches.

Soma has previously represented the U.S. U-17s at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and the U-20s at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, where he scored two goals in five appearances. This marks his second time being selected to a World Cup roster.

FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; U-20 CAPS/GOALS; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 12-Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.; 7/0), 21-Duran Ferree (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.; 1/0), 1-Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.; 5/0)

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.; 7/0), 18-Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.; 9/0), 5-Noah Cobb (Colorado Rapids; Chattanooga, Tenn.; 13/0), 16-Ethan Kohler (SC Verl/GER; Campbell, Calif.; 12/1), 3-Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas; 16/0), 17-Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 7/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Benfica/POR; Louisville, Ky.; 11/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 19-Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas; 5/1), 8-Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma/ITA; Key Biscayne, Fla.; 9/2), 14-Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio; 14/2), 6-Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo; Chicago, Ill.; 15/1), 15-Pedro Soma (San Diego FC; Coconut Creek, Fla.; 15/2), 10-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 23/8)

FORWARDS (5): 11-Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.; 10/2), 7-Cole Campbell (Borussia Dortmund/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.; 3/0), 20-Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake City; Eagle Mountain, Utah; 11/2), 13-Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.; 6/1), 9-Marcos Zambrano (Real Salt Lake; Gladwyne, Pa.; 13/6)

The U-20 MNT players will begin gathering on Monday, Sept. 22 in Rancagua, Chile following this weekend's club matches in North America and Europe.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Mitrović selected 11 players born in 2005, eight born in 2006 and two born in 2007. The youngest members of the USA's 2023 U-20 World Cup roster, defender Joshua Wynder and midfielder Niko Tsakiris return for a second edition of the tournament, while forwards Peyton Miller and Zavier Gozo are also age-eligible for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The roster features players from 19 clubs, including 16 from 12 different Major League Soccer teams. San Diego FC leads the way with three selections, followed by two each from Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake. Five players are based abroad: two in Germany, and one player each in Italy, Portugal and Spain. Additionally, Chris Applewhite (Nashville SC) and Edward Davis (Philadelphia Union) will join the team as training players for the week leading up to the tournament.

The participation in FIFA tournaments by U.S. Soccer's Youth National Teams is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

This week, San Diego FC (56 pts, 16-8-5) travels to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the clubs' first-ever meeting. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with English-language radio coverage on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish-language coverage on TUDN 1700 AM.

