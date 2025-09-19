Revolution Visit Philadelphia Union on Saturday Afternoon

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







CHESTER, Penn. - The New England Revolution (8-14-8; 32 pts.) travel for a matinee matchup against the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union (17-7-6; 57 pts.) on Saturday afternoon at Subaru Park. The match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

The Revolution will be led into Saturday's contest by new Interim Head Coach Pablo Moreira, who was elevated to the post after New England parted ways with Head Coach Caleb Porter on Monday. New England will need to play spoiler and defeat the top team in the MLS standings to stay alive in the playoff race, though a Chicago Fire FC victory later Saturday evening would also see the Revolution eliminated from MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

New England and Philadelphia are set for their second encounter of the 2025 campaign, the 40th regular season meeting between the two regional rivals. The Union hold the edge in the all-time series with 22 wins to the Revolution's nine. They previously locked horns on March 8, when the Union claimed a 2-0 win with a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes of action at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution, 5-5-5 on the road this season, last won at Subaru Park in September 2021, a 1-0 victory.

Last Saturday, New England battled from behind to draw Toronto FC, 1-1, at home. After the guests pulled in front with a 75th-minute goal, New England knotted the score in the 90th minute through Luca Langoni. Young defender Ilay Feingold had his cross into the box deflected to the feet of Langoni, who settled the loose ball at the top of the penalty area and unleashed a shot that caromed off a defender and into the net. Langoni has started 12 straight matches and owns two goals and two assists this season.

The Revolution started two teenagers against Toronto, including 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth, who registered his first MLS start and has now appeared in back-to-back games. Oyirwoth completed 88 percent of his passes, notched three interceptions, and nearly tallied his first goal in the 82nd minute when his effort from distance was blocked. The holding midfielder paired with Alhassan Yusuf, one of two Revolution players to start all 30 contests for New England this season along with Carles Gil. Yusuf ranks fifth in the league in minutes played (2,694), second in possessions won (186), and has covered the second-most ground (349.1 km) among all MLS players.

In the attack, Gil will look to add to his team-high 10 goals and 11 assists, marking the Spanish playmaker's third MLS campaign with double-digit goals and assists (2019 & 2023). The 2021 MLS MVP currently leads the league in progressive passes (358), progressive carries (380), and fouls won (95). With forwards Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago both working back from minor injuries, Tomás Chancalay has logged two straight starts. The Argentine recorded three shots in the draw against Toronto FC.

Against the Union, New England will be without center back Mamadou Fofana, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Last weekend, the Revs deployed a three-man backline of Fofana, Tanner Beason, and Brayan Ceballos, with Feingold and 17-year-old Peyton Miller as wing backs. Miller will depart the team after this weekend's match to join the United States Under-20 Men's National Team for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he is the youngest player on the Americans' roster.

Philadelphia enters this weekend's match following a 7-0 defeat in Vancouver last weekend. The Union also played a midweek contest, dropping a 3-1 result to Nashville SC in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Tuesday. The Union have been tough to beat at home under first-year manager Bradley Carnell, earning points in 14 of their 15 matches with a 10-1-4 record at Subaru Park. Forward Tai Baribo leads the Union lines and is currently tied for sixth in MLS with 16 goals on the season. Kai Wagner continues to be one of the top playmaking defenders in the league with 10 assists and 76 chances created.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #31

New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union

Saturday, September 20, 2025

2:30 p.m. ET

Subaru Park (Chester, Penn.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portuguese)







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.