Silvetti Called up by Argentina for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Recently signed Inter Miami CF attacker Matteo Silvetti has been called up by Argentina for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The 24th edition of the tournament will run from September 27 to October 19 in Chile.
The tournament will pit 24 countries from six different confederations against each other. Teams will be separated into six groups of four, with the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers advancing to the knockout rounds.
Argentina will compete in Group D at the tournament alongside Australia, Cuba and Italy.
Argentina Group Stage Schedule
September 28 - Cuba vs. Argentina, Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, Chile
October 1 - Argentina vs. Australia, Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, Chile
October 4 - Argentina vs. Italy, Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, Chile
Silvetti, 19, is one of five attackers on the roster as Argentina, the winningest team in FIFA U-20 World Cup history, will aim to clinch a seventh title.
The versatile attacker has previously made three appearances and registered a goal for Argentina's U-20 national team since making his debut in 2024.
At the Club level, Silvetti recently made his Inter Miami debut as a second-half substitute in the team's 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025
- Sounders FC and Providence to Support Lindbergh High School Suicide Awareness Walk this Saturday, September 20 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Silvetti Called up by Argentina for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts D.C. United this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Seek Series-Closing Road Victory against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Charlotte Clash - New York City FC
- Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Visits Atlanta United for First-Ever Meeting - San Diego FC
- Revolution Visit Philadelphia Union on Saturday Afternoon - New England Revolution
- SKC Hosts Vancouver on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Schedule: September 22-28, 2025 - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal to Host New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas Called-Up for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit LA Galaxy in Final Western Conference Showdown of Regular Season - FC Cincinnati
- MNUFC Completes Transfer of Midfielder Alejandro Bran to L.D. Alajuelense - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Shell Energy Stadium Versus the Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Appoints Dr. Erkut Sogut as Managing Director of Soccer Operations - D.C. United
- Matinée Matchup: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs NYCFC - Charlotte FC
- SDFC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, Defender Luca Bombino, and Midfielder Pedro Soma Named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - San Diego FC
- Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb Named to United States Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Rapids' Adam Beaudry and Noah Cobb Named to U.S. U-20 Roster for FIFA U-20 World Cup - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes' Niko Tsakiris to Represent United States in 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Homegrown Defender Peyton Miller Named to U.S. Roster for 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - New England Revolution
- Homegrown Midfielder Taha Habroune to Represent the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines to Represent United States at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Homegrown Defender Nolan Norris Called up to U.S. U-20 Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - FC Dallas
- Frankie Westfield Named to U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville SC Midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 with the United States - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Homegrown Zavier Gozo & FW Marcos Zambrano Named to U.S.A Roster for 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - Real Salt Lake
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Silvetti Called up by Argentina for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Inter Miami CF Hosts D.C. United this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product Noah Allen to Contract Extension
- Inter Miami CF and Baptist Health Teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, September 20
- Inter Miami CF Claims Dominant 3-1 Home Win over Seattle Sounders FC