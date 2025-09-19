Silvetti Called up by Argentina for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Recently signed Inter Miami CF attacker Matteo Silvetti has been called up by Argentina for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The 24th edition of the tournament will run from September 27 to October 19 in Chile.

The tournament will pit 24 countries from six different confederations against each other. Teams will be separated into six groups of four, with the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers advancing to the knockout rounds.

Argentina will compete in Group D at the tournament alongside Australia, Cuba and Italy.

Argentina Group Stage Schedule

September 28 - Cuba vs. Argentina, Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, Chile

October 1 - Argentina vs. Australia, Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, Chile

October 4 - Argentina vs. Italy, Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, Chile

Silvetti, 19, is one of five attackers on the roster as Argentina, the winningest team in FIFA U-20 World Cup history, will aim to clinch a seventh title.

The versatile attacker has previously made three appearances and registered a goal for Argentina's U-20 national team since making his debut in 2024.

At the Club level, Silvetti recently made his Inter Miami debut as a second-half substitute in the team's 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.