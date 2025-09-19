Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines to Represent United States at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown midfielder Brooklyn Raines will represent the United States at the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, after being named to the 21-man roster by head coach Marko Mitrović earlier today.

Media interested in attending U.S. Soccer's tournament preview press conference with Mitrović can register for the virtual media availability HERE.

The 24th edition of the tournament will be hosted in Chile from Sept. 27 through Oct. 19. The U.S. will compete in Group E versus New Caledonia, France and South Africa, and all three matches will be played at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, with the schedule as follows:

Sept. 29 - 6:00 p.m. CT - United States vs. New Caledonia (FS1 and Universo) Oct. 2 - 3:00 p.m. CT - United States vs. France (Universo) Oct. 5 - 3:00 p.m. CT - United States vs. South Africa (FS2 and Telemundo)

Raines is a highly touted U.S. Men's National Team prospect and consistent member of the U-20 U.S. squad, having already earned four call ups to the international team this year and most recently being called up for training camp for the September FIFA window in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain, as part of preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Notably, the 20-year-old midfielder featured in every match of the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship and scored a stunning goal versus Panama in the Semifinals to secure the victory and earn a spot in the Final versus Mexico.

In Houston, Raines' trajectory illustrates another success story for the Club's player pathway system. The midfielder originally signed a Homegrown Player contract with the Dynamo in February 2022 as a 16-year-old, first spending a majority of his playing time with Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, where he helped the team earn three consecutive MLSNP playoffs appearances between 2022-24. Throughout that time, Raines continued to earn first team minutes and, this season, has established himself as a key contributor in the first team's midfield.

Since making his MLS debut at just 17 years, five months and 24 days (Sept. 4, 2022, at SEA), Raines has totaled 45 combined appearances in MLS regular season and postseason play. Notably, Raines is the youngest player in Dynamo history to start an MLS match (Mar. 25, 2023, vs. NYCFC) at 18 years and 14 days. Additionally, the American became the youngest player in Dynamo history to complete a full match (Oct. 10, 2024, at STL) at 19 years and 208 days.

Raines scored his debut first team goal in match-winning style versus the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup to help the Dynamo advance to the Round of 32 and eventually win the entire tournament. The title marked Houston's second Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title and fourth domestic championship. The midfielder has also recorded two assists for the Dynamo, both coming this year - his first in a 4-1 U.S. Open Cup victory versus USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC and his second versus Liga MX side Tigres UANL in a Leagues Cup match.

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup will feature 24 countries divided into six groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.