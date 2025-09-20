LA Galaxy Host FC Cincinnati Tomorrow, Saturday, September 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy are back at home and will host FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park tomorrow as they continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign. The match at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass) marks only the second meeting between the two teams.

LA Galaxy Against FC Cincinnati

The match on September 20 marks just the second meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Cincinnati, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 1-0-0. The lone prior matchup came on June 22, 2019, when LA earned a 2-0 win on the road at TQL Stadium behind goals from Emmanuel Boateng and Favio Álvarez. Cincinnati enters the contest with a 9-4-2 record on the road in league play this season (23 GF, 20 GA), highlighted by wins at Chicago, D.C. United and Portland. Saturday's match is the club's first-ever home meeting against Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park. LA is unbeaten in its last three matches (1-0-2) and has leaned on the attacking play of Gabriel Pec (5 goals, 6 assists) and Joseph Paintsil (5 goals, 3 assists), along with veteran midfielder Marco Reus (5 goals), who leads the team with nine assists.

Club to Celebrate Mexican Heritage Night on September 20

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the LA Galaxy will host Mexican Heritage Night on September 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park, celebrating the rich traditions and contributions of the Mexican community. Fans can enjoy a festive atmosphere with live mariachi music, papel picado décor, and activations at SoccerFest including face-painting, hair braiding with ribbons, and a special giveaway of 15,000 posters featuring art designed by Marlene Solorio. Sounds of the Galaxy will feature DJ Fredy Fresco. Guests are invited to explore the new LA Galaxy Museum at the Dignity Health Recharge Lounge, located beneath the American Express Stadium Club, curated to honor Mexican Galaxy players past and present, and sample treats from the Raspado Express food truck.

LA Galaxy at FC Cincinnati

2025 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, September 20 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, CA

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Rodolfo Landeros, Martin Zuniga







