Sounders FC and Providence to Support Lindbergh High School Suicide Awareness Walk this Saturday, September 20

Published on September 19, 2025

RENTON, WASH. - This Saturday, September 20, Sounders FC and Providence are proud to take part in the Lindbergh High School's 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk in Renton. Organized by students from the LHS Mental Health Club, Saturday's event is designed to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, while driving awareness for mental health initiatives. The walk - a free event open to the public - is taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT at the Lindbergh High School turf field and track (16426 128th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058).

Representatives from Providence, Work2BeWell and Renton School District - as well as Sounders FC alum Cam Weaver - are participating in the walk and they will be presenting a $3,000 check on behalf of Sounders and Providence to student leadership to support the cause. Student members of the LHS Mental Health Club will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle to win tickets to an upcoming Sounders FC match, as well as club-branded merchandise.

The LHS Mental Health Club was launched by students in 2023, built from the foundation laid by Providence's Work2BeWell curriculum, as well as mental health resources provided to Renton School District schools through the partnership between Sounders FC and Providence. Youth mental health has been a concentrated area of focus between the two organizations since originally joining forces in 2023.

Work2BeWell is Providence's mental health and wellness program focused on providing resources and education for teens, parents and educators. The program's mission is to promote teen wellness nationwide, while also normalizing conversations around mental health and reducing the stigma attached.

Saturday's event highlights the positive impact of the Sounders-Providence partnership. Together, they are committed to serving the community through thoughtful programming addressing the mental well-being of students in the Renton School District, where both entities are headquartered.

The programming saw strong success in its first year, as Sounders FC and Providence brought mental health awareness and education into Renton-area schools in meaningful ways. This included more than five Work2BeWell curriculum training sessions for over 250 teachers, seven mental wellness-themed assemblies supporting youth of various ages, three small support groups and one student-led mental health club.

Funded by Providence's Well Being Trust, virtual therapy services were also launched throughout the Renton School District, providing access to more than 15,000 students. Since the launch of this service in August 2023, more than 2,500 virtual therapy sessions have been provided to those most in need.







