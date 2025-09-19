MNUFC Completes Transfer of Midfielder Alejandro Bran to L.D. Alajuelense
Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the club has reached a permanent transfer agreement with Liga Deportiva Alajuelense of Costa Rica's Primera División for midfielder Alejandro Bran following Alajuelense's execution of their purchase option.
"We wish Alejandro the best of luck as he continues his career with Alajuelense, and we are grateful for the contributions he made with Minnesota United along with the top professionalism he showed while he was a member of our club," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.
"While my time with Minnesota was short, I'm grateful and thankful to my teammates, the coaching staff and fans I met during my time with the club. Minnesota will always have a place in my heart," said midfielder Alejandro Bran. "I wish them the best in the remainder of their season and in the playoffs."
Bran was initially on a year-long loan with the Costa Rican side, appearing in 31 matches for La Liga between the 2024-25 Clausura and 2025-2026 Apertura seasons. Prior to his time with Alajuelense, Bran was on loan with Burton Albion FC in England, where he made four game appearances across all competitions, including the FA Cup.
Bran joined Minnesota United in January 2024, initially on a full-season loan from CS Herediano. The Costa Rica international appeared in 11 matches (six starts) for the Loons in MLS regular-season action, where he has scored once - notably in the Season Opener at Austin FC on February 24, 2024. The midfielder also made three game appearances (all starts) in MLS NEXT Pro action with MNUFC2. In September 2024, the Loons had purchased Bran's contract from Herediano before he was sent on loan to Burton Albion FC.
Internationally, Bran has earned 20 caps for Costa Rica's senior national team, recently starting and playing 74 minutes in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals match against the United States in June 2025. He notably earned a call-up for Costa Rica's final 2024 Copa América roster, and with Los Ticos during that continental tournament, Bran made two substitute appearances in the Group Stage fixtures against Brazil and Paraguay.
Transaction: Minnesota United permanently transfers midfielder Alejandro Bran to L.D. Alajuelense following Alajuelense's execution of their purchase option.
