Nashville SC Midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 with the United States

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and the United States Soccer Federation announced today the inclusion of midfielder Matthew Corcoran on the U-20 Men's National Team roster that will compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 in Chile.

Additionally, the Federation announced today that 18-year-old Nashville SC homegrown defender Chris Applewhite will also join the group as a training player in the lead-up to the Group Stage after earning his first-ever National Team call-up with the Under-19 Team earlier this month.

"It is always a big honor for me to represent my national team on a big stage and in a big tournament," said Corcoran. "I'm thankful for the coaches for believing in me, and I'm just really excited to get there to compete and hopefully bring back a trophy."

"We are so proud of Matthew for earning the opportunity to represent the United States in this prestigious event," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "It is a tremendous testament to his hard work, commitment and dedication, and the staff members who helped put him in this position."

"Chris's ascension for both club and country is clearly on the rise, and he is a great ambassador and role model for Nashville Soccer Club and our pro player pathway," continued Jacobs. "To see him earn this opportunity to represent the United States is well-deserved, as is his ability to represent Nashville Soccer Club, Huntsville City FC, and the NSC Academy."

"We are proud of Matthew for his selection to the U-20 World Cup team," said Nashville SC Head Coach B.J. Callaghan. "His consistency, competitive spirit, and being a great teammate have earned him this opportunity, and we can't wait to see him represent Nashville and the United States on the world stage."

The United States will begin Group Stage play on Monday, Sept. 29 versus New Caledonia (6 p.m. CT on FS1 and Universo) before facing France on Thursday, Oct. 2 (3 p.m. CT on FS2 and Universo) and South Africa on Sunday, Oct. 5 (3 p.m. CT on FS2 and Telemundo). All U.S. Group Stage matches will take place at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua. Should the U.S. advance, they will move on to the Round of 16 beginning Oct. 7.

Corcoran has four caps for the U.S. Men's U-20 squad and scored his first career U-20 goal during the team's September camp in a 4-1 World Cup preparation match win over Morocco. In 2023, he was a member of the U.S. U-17 Team that advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ in Indonesia, starting three of the squad's four matches.

The midfielder signed with the Boys in Gold prior to the 2025 season from Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship and has made an instant impact during his first season in Nashville, registering two assists in seven Major League Soccer appearances (three starts) and one assist in two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup starts en route to the club's first Final appearance in the tournament taking place Oct. 1 at Austin FC.

The U.S., which qualified for the World Cup with a runner-up finish at the 2024 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship in Mexico, is the only nation to reach the quarterfinals of the last four tournaments and one of two countries (also New Zealand) to qualify for the last six tournaments.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025™ includes 24 countries in six four-team groups. The top two finishers in each group and four best third-place teams advance to the Round of 16. Beginning with the Round of 16, the tournament will feature a knockout style format.







