Colorado Rapids' Adam Beaudry and Noah Cobb Named to U.S. U-20 Roster for FIFA U-20 World Cup

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Rapids goalkeeper Adam Beaudry and defender Noah Cobb have been named to the U.S. Under-20 roster for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. The tournament will be held in Chile and will run from September 22 to October 19.

The group will be led by Head Coach Marco Mitrović as they prepare for their group stage matches against New Caledonia on September 29, France on October 2, and South Africa on October 5.

Both Beaudry and Cobb were called into the most recent training camp for the U-20s during the September international break. During the camp, the two featured in the side's friendlies against Morocco in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Beaudry, 19, is continuing his rise through the U.S. youth international system. The goalkeeper has made multiple appearances for the U-20 squad, including five starts and three clean sheets at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. Across all levels, Beaudry has made 19 appearances for the U-17, U-19, and U-20 groups. This tournament will not be his first experience with World Cup play, as he started three matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping the U.S. reach the Round of 16.

The Rapids Homegrown was recently recalled from his loan with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC of the USL Championship, where he played seven matches and posted three clean sheets.

Cobb, 20, has experience at the youth international level with the U-20 group, having participated in multiple training camps and the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. In the tournament, the defender appeared in all six matches, starting in five, helping the side advance to the Final against Mexico.

Since joining the club on loan from Atlanta United FC in July, the Tennessee-native has made four appearances for Colorado, all of which were starts. Cobb has made 39 total MLS appearances in his career while logging 2,337 minutes.

The U.S. will look to build on its history of success at the U-20 World Cup as the only nation to reach the quarterfinals of the last four tournaments and one of just two countries to qualify for the last six editions alongside New Zealand.

The USA qualified for the World Cup with a runner-up finish at the 2024 Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship in Mexico. Twelve players return from the squad that helped the U.S. clinch a sixth-straight U-20 World Cup berth and 18th overall appearance in the competition.

ROAD TO CHILE

The USA qualified for the 2025 U-20 World Cup after a runner-up finish at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico. The USA rolled through the group stage with wins against Jamaica (9-0), Cuba (4-0) and Costa Rica (1-0), before a 1-0 quarterfinal victory against Guatemala and 2-1 semifinal win over Panama. Despite taking the lead, the USA fell 2-1 in extra time to hosts Mexico in the final.

Twelve players from the Concacaf qualifying roster return for the World Cup: goalkeepers Adam Beaudry and Duran Ferree; defenders Luca Bombino, Noah Cobb, Ethan Kohler and Nolan Norris; midfielders Taha Habroune, Brooklyn Raines, Pedro Soma and Niko Tsakiris; and forwards Zavier Gozo and Marcos Zambrano.

U-20 WORLD CUP TO THE MAIN EVENT

The U-20 World Cup has been a proving ground for international stars around the globe and it's certainly served its purpose in developing big contributors for the USMNT at future senior World Cups. Since first participating at the 1981 FIFA World YouthChampionship, 44 players that represented the USA at a U-20 World Cup went on to make a senior FIFA World Cup roster.

Twelve of those 44 players also went on to earn 100 caps for the USMNT: Jeff Agoos, Jozy Altidore, Marcelo Balboa, DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Michael Bradley, Paul Caligiuri, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Tim Howard, Kasey Keller and Tony Meola.

More recently, nine players with U-20 World Cup experience were part of the USA squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luca de la Torre, Sergiño Dest, Shaq Moore, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and DeAndre Yedlin.

ABOUT THE FIFA U-20 WORLD CUP

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup will feature 24 countries divided into six groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final.

All three of the USA's group stage games will be played at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua. The capital city of Santiago, as well as Talca and Valparaiso will also serve as hosts for the tournament.







