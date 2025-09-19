Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC Preview

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Saturday night for a pivotal late-season matchup against Chicago Fire FC. The Loons come into the contest looking to respond after a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time defeat to Austin FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal on Wednesday, while Chicago also seeks to rebound following a 3-1 loss at home to New York City FC last weekend.

Minnesota and Chicago last faced each other in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, where the Loons earned a 3-1 win at Allianz Field. After conceding the opening goal, Minnesota answered with three straight strikes, as Robin Lod and a brace from Kelvin Yeboah secured the comeback victory and a place in the semifinals.

The Loons' most recent outing came midweek in the U.S. Open Cup, where they fell 2-1 in extra time to Austin FC at Allianz Field. Joaquín Pereyra delivered a stunning free-kick equalizer in the second half, and Dayne St. Clair made multiple key saves to keep Minnesota alive, but Austin's CJ Fodrey found a late rebound finish in the 120th minute to send the visitors through. In MLS action, Minnesota United last weekend captured a 3-1 victory on the road at San Diego FC, which in turn tightened the race for the top spot in the West, with a mere two points now separating the Loons and SDFC with just four games left to play in the regular season.

Chicago enters Saturday's contest following a 3-1 defeat to New York City FC at Soldier Field. Philip Zinckernagel opened the scoring in the 13th minute from a Brian Gutiérrez assist, but NYCFC responded with goals from Nicolás Fernández, Alonso Martínez, and Reid to claim all three points. Despite the loss, Chicago remains in the Eastern Conference playoff race, sitting on 42 points.

With both clubs looking to rebound from setbacks and critical points on the line, Saturday's clash at Allianz Field promises intensity and playoff implications.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON HAVING SOME INJURIES ON CRUCIAL PLAYERS...

"What gives me confidence is the depth in this squad. We know they [Chicago Fire FC] will make life difficult, especially with how much they're fighting for the playoffs, but I trust the group we have to respond in the right way. Whoever we put in from a physical standpoint tomorrow will be able to represent the team really well. I think everyone, as I say, must feel that sense of real responsibility for the collective and making sure that we can keep our position at the top because, as I say, by the end of play tomorrow it could be a really exciting table. Now we can turn our attention to the Supporter's Shield and maybe the silver lining is stripping away another midweek game that this squad would have found hard to cope with."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Carlos Harvey - Leg (Out)

Kelvin Yeboah - Thigh (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. CHICAGO FIRE FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

09.20.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 31

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 15-6-9 (54 pts. | 7-4-4 at home)

CHI: 12-11-6 (42 pts. | 7-6-1 on the road)







