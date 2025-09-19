Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Shell Energy Stadium Versus the Portland Timbers
Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for the match and to all Dynamo home matches HERE.
The Dynamo still remain within two points of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line with four regular season matches remaining this season, including two home matches and two road matches.
The Dynamo hold a 4-1-0 (WLD) record in their last five regular season matches versus the Timbers, outscoring Portland 12-6 during that stretch. The most recent result at Shell Energy Stadium came in March last season, when the Dynamo earned a 1-0 home victory behind a goal from former Dynamo forward Aliyu Ibrahim.
Saturday's match will also feature Noche Latina, presented by Verizon. Fans can look forward to a gate giveaway Dynamo-Dash co-branded limited-edition rally towel, specialty food items, the Shell Energy Moment of the match spotlighting rapper Baby Bash, a live halftime performance by Rice University's Mariachi Luna Llena and much more.
Houston next travels to face Nashville SC on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a cross-conference matchup at GEODIS Park, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 20 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam
Spanish: Jose Bauz and Ivan Kasanzew
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025
- Rapids Seek Series-Closing Road Victory against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Charlotte Clash - New York City FC
- Match Preview Presented by Ticketmaster: San Diego FC Visits Atlanta United for First-Ever Meeting - San Diego FC
- Revolution Visit Philadelphia Union on Saturday Afternoon - New England Revolution
- SKC Hosts Vancouver on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Schedule: September 22-28, 2025 - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal to Host New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo on Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas Called-Up for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit LA Galaxy in Final Western Conference Showdown of Regular Season - FC Cincinnati
- MNUFC Completes Transfer of Midfielder Alejandro Bran to L.D. Alajuelense - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Shell Energy Stadium Versus the Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Appoints Dr. Erkut Sogut as Managing Director of Soccer Operations - D.C. United
- Matinée Matchup: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs NYCFC - Charlotte FC
- SDFC Goalkeeper Duran Ferree, Defender Luca Bombino, and Midfielder Pedro Soma Named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - San Diego FC
- Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb Named to United States Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Rapids' Adam Beaudry and Noah Cobb Named to U.S. U-20 Roster for FIFA U-20 World Cup - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes' Niko Tsakiris to Represent United States in 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - San Jose Earthquakes
- Revolution Homegrown Defender Peyton Miller Named to U.S. Roster for 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - New England Revolution
- Homegrown Midfielder Taha Habroune to Represent the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile - Columbus Crew SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines to Represent United States at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Dallas Homegrown Defender Nolan Norris Called up to U.S. U-20 Roster for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - FC Dallas
- Frankie Westfield Named to U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- Nashville SC Midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Compete in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 with the United States - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Homegrown Zavier Gozo & FW Marcos Zambrano Named to U.S.A Roster for 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile - Real Salt Lake
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Shell Energy Stadium Versus the Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Homegrown Midfielder Brooklyn Raines to Represent United States at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Announce Multiyear Sponsorship with Regions Bank
- Houston Dynamo FC Exercise Option to Purchase Brazilian Defender Felipe Andrade
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall to Colorado Rapids, 2-1