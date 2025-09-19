Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Shell Energy Stadium Versus the Portland Timbers

Published on September 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Sept. 20, at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for the match and to all Dynamo home matches HERE.

The Dynamo still remain within two points of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line with four regular season matches remaining this season, including two home matches and two road matches.

The Dynamo hold a 4-1-0 (WLD) record in their last five regular season matches versus the Timbers, outscoring Portland 12-6 during that stretch. The most recent result at Shell Energy Stadium came in March last season, when the Dynamo earned a 1-0 home victory behind a goal from former Dynamo forward Aliyu Ibrahim.

Saturday's match will also feature Noche Latina, presented by Verizon. Fans can look forward to a gate giveaway Dynamo-Dash co-branded limited-edition rally towel, specialty food items, the Shell Energy Moment of the match spotlighting rapper Baby Bash, a live halftime performance by Rice University's Mariachi Luna Llena and much more.

Houston next travels to face Nashville SC on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a cross-conference matchup at GEODIS Park, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Portland Timbers

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 20 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Neil Sika and Lloyd Sam

Spanish: Jose Bauz and Ivan Kasanzew

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







Major League Soccer Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.